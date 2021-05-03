China Automotive Smart Keys Market Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2025 – Denso Corporation, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ALPHA Corporation

The China Automotive Smart Keys Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the China Automotive Smart Keys market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the China Automotive Smart Keys market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

The China automotive smart keys market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many local and global players such as Denso Corporation, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ALPHA Corporation amongst others.

The China automotive smart keys market is expected to register a CAGR of over 18%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market News

– In 2020, NXP Semiconductors has launched its new digital key solution by which smartphones, key fobs, smartwatches and fitness trackers can able to unlock and start the cars. The new system works on the near field communications (NFC) technology

– In 2019, Hyundai showcased a digital key app for its 2020 Sonata sedan at the New York International Auto Show. Hyundai’s Digital Key is a downloadable smartphone app that can replace a traditional car key by using NFC. An NFC antenna located in the driver’s door handle can control the doors while a second antenna is in the wireless charging pad in the center console for starting the engine.

– In 2019, Car Keys Express has added two new remote keys to its portfolio of aftermarket products. The new keys have integrated remotes and retractable blades.

Key Market Trends

Security Risks is Hindering the Market Growth

The vehicles equipped with smart keys were found out to be highly vulnerable to be hacked, allowing thieves to steal a car easily.

As the digital key has the requirement of a carrier such as a smartphone, theft can easily happen, and through that, it can even control the wireless transmission between the carrier and car.

OEMs will provide more advance feature in Future

The OEMs have been on a binge of offering advanced features relative to the unlocking/locking of doors, control of windows, moon roofs, mirrors, seat adjustment, radio pre-sets, and remote engine starting via key fobs that are carried by the driver. A transponder in the smart key features a small chip inside the key head that sends a signal to the signal amplifier and in turn to the ECU, which then disengages the immobilizer system and allows the engine to start.

