China Automotive Smart Keys Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation

China Automotive Smart Keys Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The China Automotive Smart Keys Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The China automotive smart keys market is expected to register a CAGR of over 18%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of China Automotive Smart Keys Market are Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, ALPHA Corporation, Valeo SA, Hella Gmbh and Co KGaA, Tokai Rika Co Ltd and others.

Regional Outlook of China Automotive Smart Keys Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– In 2020, NXP Semiconductors has launched its new digital key solution by which smartphones, key fobs, smartwatches and fitness trackers can able to unlock and start the cars. The new system works on the near field communications (NFC) technology

– In 2019, Hyundai showcased a digital key app for its 2020 Sonata sedan at the New York International Auto Show. Hyundai’s Digital Key is a downloadable smartphone app that can replace a traditional car key by using NFC. An NFC antenna located in the driver’s door handle can control the doors while a second antenna is in the wireless charging pad in the center console for starting the engine.

– In 2019, Car Keys Express has added two new remote keys to its portfolio of aftermarket products. The new keys have integrated remotes and retractable blades.

Key Market Trends:

Security Risks is Hindering the Market Growth

The vehicles equipped with smart keys were found out to be highly vulnerable to be hacked, allowing thieves to steal a car easily.

As the digital key has the requirement of a carrier such as a smartphone, theft can easily happen, and through that, it can even control the wireless transmission between the carrier and car.

The research from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology found that the smart key fobs, especially present in luxury vehicles, are highly susceptible to hacking. The feature allows a driver to unlock doors and start a vehicle without touching the fob. Using radio signals, the fob and vehicle send encrypted signals to each other over short distances, which were vulnerable. The keyless system is always on and always working, and communicating. The car sends a short signal via the low-frequency channel for verifying that the key and the car are capable of communicating or not.

With wired and wireless connections between their antennas, the team was able to unlock and start ten different vehicles even when the distance was eight meters away from the key fob holder. Since the keyless entry systems use the same basic design, the hack can work on millions of vehicles. The car fails to get any signals or alarms, since the signal received is not false.

