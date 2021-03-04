China Automated Material Handling Market Growing Demands and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2026

The report China Automated Material Handling Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The China Automated Material Handling market was valued at USD 10330.7 million in 2020 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 10.9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The China Automated Material Handling market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Guangzhou Sinorobot Technology Co. Ltd, Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Ltd, Machinery Technology Development Co. Ltd, Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd, Shanghai Triowin Automation Machinery Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Casun Intelligent Robot Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Okavg Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Guozi Robot Technology Co. Ltd among others.

– China has been the largest market for the robotics industry since 2012, and the country shows no signs of a slowdown. In fact, the country is in the exact path of becoming a leader in technology and automation by 2020, as targeted by the countrys Made in China 2025 policies.

– By the adoption of automation in manufacturing, China is expected to cut manufacturing costs by 30%, by 2025. Accoding to National Bereau of Statistics China the country had around 29.85 of the population aged above 60 years in 2018. It is further anticipated that by 2050, 330 million Chinese will be over age 65. This is would result in dearth of skilled labordearth of skilled labor which would require job activities to be eased, in order to maintain productivity at work, which will boost the growth of the market studied.

– In the next four years, the current investments being made in the foreign technology companies are expected to be diverted toward R&D activities in the country itself. The Chinese government is taking necessary steps to strictly control the flow of capital abroad, and approving plans for establishing a National Robotics Innovation Center. This proves the diversion of investments.

Key Market Trends:

AGV to Register Highest CAGR

– AGVs in China are being used across automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, electronics, and manufacturing industries.

– The automotive and general manufacturing industry in China is expected to gain traction in the future, owing to industrial developments.

– There are serveral government initiatives to support the change, for example, Made in China 2025 (China) was introduced to promote the future of productivity and growth in manufacturing industries. Due to these strategies, the Chinese Central Government expects Chinas automobile output to reach 30 million units by 2020, and 35 million by 2025.

– In addition, the IoT has ramped up logistics into high gear in China, which has encouraged sales of various retail and e-commerce companies. Billions of connected objects have the potential to support direct customer interaction and automate sales and ordering processes.

– Hence, logistics companies are investing in automated warehouses, with higher demand for AGVs. For instance, in July 2017, Cainiao, a logistics subsidiary of Alibaba Group, opened the smartest warehouse with China’s largest population of robots. Here, AGVs came equipped with Wi-Fi and self-charging batteries. These factors have propelled the adoption of AGV in the country.

