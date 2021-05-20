China and India is expected to drive lucrative growth prospects for the Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market 2018 to 2027

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, The “Global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Shift towards Green Products to Impede the Growth of the Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market

Concerns associated with the health threats posed by the halogenated solvent cleaners that emit toxic gases will influence the customers’ preferences for green products extracted from alcohol, terpenes, and soy methyl ester. In addition, reduced drilling rates and popularity of oil as a solvent could impact the rising demand for halogenated solvent cleaners.

Will New Alternatives Outnumber Halogenated Solvent Cleaners?

Despite the availability of alternatives in the market, their lower cleaning efficiency as compared to existing halogenated cleaners have retained the popularity of these cleaners globally.

Industrial Alternatives

The Significant New Alternative Policy (SNAP) Program, an initiative by EPA has introduced a list of non-aerosol solvents for metal, electronics and precision cleaning. However, new alternatives suggested by SNAP leave behind dry cleaning and other manual cleaning application. Similarly, the alternative solvents introduced by chemical manufacturers are industry specific and like halogenated solvents are regulated under stringent regulations from various federal organizations such as NESHAP, OSHA, EPA, and other nation-specific frameworks.

Bio-Based and Greener Alternatives

Increased emphasis on green chemical manufacturing that delivers plant based products and exempt toxic effects on human health as well as environment integrity is drawing traction of multiple end user industries. Another important influencer of the market is growing adoption of “no solvent” approach that substitutes all solvents with water.

Increased importance of sustainable production methods, as well as rising awareness of occupational and environment hazard prevention are estimated to prominently influence the growth of global halogenated solvent cleaners market.

Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market – Dynamics

Inferior Competency of Halogenated Solvent Cleaners’ Substitutes to Retain their Popularity

With the recognized toxicity of solvents, manufacturers operating in the halogenated solvent cleaners market have been developing alternatives of non-aerosol solvents for the cleaning of electronics, metal, and precision cleaning. However, lower cleaning competency of these solvents as compared to that of the efficiency of halogenated solvent cleaners is expected to retain the sales prospects of the latter.

Environment-friendly Production Method to Uphold the Growth of the Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market

Rising emphasis on using environmental-friendly chemicals to prevent the harmful effects of chemicals on human health is drawing the attention of numerous industries. In addition to this, growing trends of substituting solvent with water are expected to limit the growth of the halogenated solvent cleaners market in the upcoming years. However, the demand for sustainable production methodologies in parallel to the increasing concerns pertaining to the industrial hazards prevention is projected to cancel out the limitations posed to the halogenated solvent cleaners market.

Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market – Novel Development

Technological advancements in the chemical industry, on account of high adoption of IoT and digitization, is paving the growth of the halogenated solvent cleaners market. The significant players operating in the halogenated solvent cleaners market which include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Ashland Inc., INEOS AG, Eastman Chemical Co., Honeywell International Inc., ExxonMobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Huntsman, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, and Ashland Inc. are pacing up to win over the competition landscape by developing new production methodologies that provides less toxic, non-chlorinated, or greener solvents.

Recently, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. entered into an agreement with Cruiser Capital Master Fund LP to achieve its financial and operational objectives.

BASF SE established a new facility at Innovation Campus in Shanghai to strengthen its association with the automotive industry and offer novel process catalysts to the chemical industry.

In March 2019, INEOS AG acquired North American business of National Titanium Dioxide Company from Tronox Limited to foray into the pigments market and acquire the second position for the production of titanium dioxide in the core market of North America.

In June 2018, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. announced an agreement with Karlsruhe Institute of Technology to expand the chemical recycling of plastic materials. The collaborated efforts will focus on developing a new catalyst and process technology with a competency of decomposing plastic waste.

