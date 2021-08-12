Chilli Sauce Project Report 2021: Industry Analysis, Price Trends, Manufacturing Process, Cost and Revenue, Plant Setup, Business Plan, Raw Materials, Machinery Requirements, 2021-2026 – Syndicated Analytics

Chilli sauce refers to a condiment made using tomatoes, chilli peppers, salt, vinegar, and sugar. It is commercially prepared by adding red tomato puree to chilli paste and cooked to achieve a distinct flavour. Chilli sauce can be sweet, hot, or a combination of both and is used in cooking glazes, dips, dressings, seasonings, marinades, etc.

Owing to the presence of capsaicin in peppers, chilli sauce has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Characterized by a spicy flavour, chilli sauce is widely used in numerous African, Asian, and Latin American dishes.

Rising globalization has resulted in increased cross-cultural interaction and the growing popularity of various Pan Asian and Latin American dishes. This, in turn, is primarily driving the chilli sauce market.

Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles and hectic schedules are leading to an elevating demand for ready-to-eat food items, which are augmenting the consumption of condiments, such as chilli sauce.

Additionally, the introduction of new product variants with innovative flavours to cater to different consumer tastes and preferences is also propelling the market growth. Numerous other factors, such as the launch of organic variants, easy product availability, prolonged shelf life, etc., are expected to fuel the chilli sauce market growth in the coming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts, are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

