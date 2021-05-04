Chile Freight and Logistics Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities during 2021 to 2025 – DB Schenker Chile, Agility Logistics, Ceva Logistics, DHL, CH Robinson Worldwide Chile, Agunsa Logistics, Alfa Logistics, Bollore Logistics Chile S.A, Andes Logistics de Chile, TNT Express (Chile), Coexco Chile

The Chile Freight and Logistics Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Chile Freight and Logistics market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Chile Freight and Logistics market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies in the market are DB Schenker Chile, Agility Logistics, Ceva Logistics, DHL, CH Robinson Worldwide Chile, Agunsa Logistics, Alfa Logistics, Bollore Logistics Chile S.A, Andes Logistics de Chile, TNT Express (Chile), Coexco Chile, EIT Logistica S.A, Bertling Logistics S.A, DSV Air and Sea S.A, Vanguard Logistics Chile, Taylor Logistics Chile, EuroTrans Chile and Others.

Key Market Trends

Rising Investments in Railway Network Expansion in Chile

Chile ranked 70th out of 103 for the quality of its railroad infrastructure in 2019 as per the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report and the county also reached 61st position for the efficiency of its train services. In order to foster the development of a comprehensive logistics network in the country, expansion of ports in Chile require enhanced railway connections to connect the ports with the main manufacturing, production, and consumption centers, which lie inland in the country.

Growing Air Cargo Transport in the Country

The air transport sector makes a major contribution to the Chilean economy. The tons of air cargo transported per kilometer fell by nearly 3.3% in 2019 compared to 2018, while the capacity, measured in tons of cargo per kilometer available increased by 2.1% in 2019.

