Chile Bariatric Surgery Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Clinical Review Outlook – 2025; Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon), Medtronic Plc

The Chile Bariatric Surgery Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Chile Bariatric Surgery report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Chile Bariatric Surgery report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Chile Bariatric Surgery Market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Chile Bariatric Surgery Market: Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon), Medtronic Plc, and others.

Chile Bariatric Surgery Market Overview:

There are certain factors propelling the growth of the market, includes increasing obesity patients, growing government initiatives to curb obesity, and rising prevalence rate of type 2 diabetes and heart diseases.

As per Ministerio de Salud (Chile) 2018 report, estimated that nearly 39.8% of the responding population was overweight, 31.2% population with obesity, and 3.2% of the population with morbid obesity in Chile in 2017.

Furthermore, as per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) 2019 report, stated that in Chile one-third of adults were obese, and 44.5% of children were obese or overweight. Thus, owing to the high prevalence of obesity in Chile which is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Closure Device is Expected to Register a High CAGR in the Assisting Device Segment

Closure devices are used for reconnecting tissues during surgical procedures and for closing incisions made by trocars. The laparoscopic port closure device successfully and safely closes port sites in obese patients undergoing bariatric procedures and surgeries. The closure devices segment is expected to register high growth, as they are widely used in minimally invasive surgeries that require immediate closure of very small incisions made at the time of surgical procedures.

As per Ministerio de Salud (Chile) 2018 report, estimated that obesity rates among the children have been increasing. For example, in 2017, about 11.68% of the children younger than six were obese in Chile up from 11.4% in 2016 and 11.05% in 2015. As number of obesity cases is increasing which is expected to show a positive impact on the market because it increases bariatric surgery procedures.

Therefore, the high burden of obesity in the country is expected to increase bariatric surgeries in the coming years, which will contribute to the faster growth of this segment.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Chile Bariatric Surgery Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

