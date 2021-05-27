Children 12 years and older should be able to apply for a vaccination appointment from June 7 | Free press

Children 12 years and older should be able to apply for a vaccination appointment from June 7 | Free press

With the expected approval of the Biontech vaccine for this age group, children as young as 12 could request a vaccination from the planned end of the prioritization, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said.

Berlin (dpa) – Children 12 years and older should be able to apply for a corona vaccination appointment in Germany from June 7. With the anticipated approval of the Biontech vaccine for this age group by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), they will be able to request a vaccination from doctors in private practice or at vaccination centers after the planned end of the prioritization, said Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). ) after consultation with federal and state governments on Thursday in Berlin.

According to the decision, the states can make offers in vaccination centers or set up programs for the age group. However, minors must be able to make an appointment, especially in the practices. Children and adolescents should also be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer. Safe school operation must be guaranteed regardless of how many students benefit from a vaccination offer.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99