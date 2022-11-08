Childe, Yae, Wanderer, and other characters schedule

With the discharge of the three.2 replace, many Genshin Influence followers ended up spending their primogems on Nahida, the Dendro Archon. The brand new occasion want banners are a good way to get the specified 5-stars and a number of copies of 4-stars.

Dependable sources have revealed the character banners for upcoming patches. Here’s a fast rundown:

3.2 Part II – Tartaglia (Childe) & Yae Miko

3.3 – Wanderer, Faruzan, and Raiden Shogun

3.4 – Alhaitham

and plenty of extra

Remember the fact that a number of the data on this article are speculations and claims made by credible sources. Therefore, gamers are suggested to take all of it with a grain of salt. Right here is the whole lot gamers have to know in regards to the upcoming Genshin Influence banners in 2022.

Genshin Influence leaks reveal upcoming character banners for 2022

With two months left till 2023, the Genshin Influence 3.2 replace will enter its second part inside 9 days. HoYoverse officers have already revealed the second part banners in the latest 3.2 Particular Program. Primarily based on the official bulletins, listed below are the characters being featured within the second part:

Childe/ Tartaglia

Yae Miko

Layla

The second part of the patch will function two rerun banners and a brand new 4-star named Layla. Layla is a Cryo imaginative and prescient wielder with mastery over sword weapons. These new to Genshin Influence will meet Tartaglia and Yae Miko via Archon Quests. Whereas Tartgalia is a Hydro bow consumer, well-known for his stance modifications and quick Hydro utility, Yae Miko is without doubt one of the greatest off-field Electro enablers.

Talking of the brand new and upcoming patch 3.3 patch, officers have already confirmed the brand new character’s debut with latest drip advertising posts within the first week of November confirming that Wanderer (5-star) and Faruzan (new 4-star) will debut within the patch 3.3 banners.

3.3 First Half:

– Wanderer [Scaramouche] (5✰), Anemo Catalyst

– Faruzan (4✰), Anemo Bow 3.3 First Half:- Wanderer [Scaramouche] (5✰), Anemo Catalyst- Faruzan (4✰), Anemo Bow https://t.co/zwPi4LA99b

Primarily based on the most recent leaks, Wanderer and Faruzan will function collectively within the first half of the upcoming patch. Wanderer is the most recent 5-star Anemo character and can be utilizing a Catalyst weapon. He’s the second male Catalyst consumer on the Genshin Influence roster after Heizou. Officers would absolutely like to experiment with Anemo characters because the leaks showcase Wanderer’s new and distinctive set of skills.

Faruzan is a brand new 4-star Anemo character with mastery over bow weapons. Primarily based on 3.3 beta leaks, her skills enable her to cut back the opponent’s Anemo resistance. She additionally offers an extra Anemo DMG bonus to close by get together members.

[Reliable – Uncle Lu] Raiden, 3.3 second half. [Reliable – Uncle Lu] Raiden, 3.3 second half. https://t.co/YNoUczmbui

Current leaks have additionally confirmed that the Part II banner of the three.3 patch will function Raiden Shogun’s second rerun banner.

Different upcoming character banners in Genshin Influence

See also Fallout 4 next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox release date revealed A fast repost of the up to date launch timeline: 3.3 first half – Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 – Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 – Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

3.6 – Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown) A fast repost of the up to date launch timeline:3.3 first half – Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)3.4 – Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)3.5 – Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)3.6 – Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown) (On the time of this writing, no upcoming 5✰/4✰ reruns have been confirmed by dependable leakers.) twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos… (On the time of this writing, no upcoming 5✰/4✰ reruns have been confirmed by dependable leakers.) twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos…

The most recent Genshin Influence leaks have confirmed the debuts and reruns of many characters. Nonetheless, there may be nonetheless no change within the order timeline that was shared by credible sources some time in the past. Primarily based on the present launch timeline revealed by leakers, listed below are the upcoming character banners:

Patch 3.4 – Alhaitham (5-star) & YaoYao (4-star)

Patch 3.5 – Dehya (5-star) & Mika (4-star)

Patch 3.6 – Baizhu (5-star) & new unknown character (4-star)

Within the checklist above, solely Alhaitham has just lately been confirmed to debut within the 3.4 replace. The remainder of the characters are but to be confirmed by leakers or HoYoverse officers.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



