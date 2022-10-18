Childe rerun, Yae Miko release date, and Weapon banner leaks

Genshin Affect has launched a combined assortment of characters within the Sumeru occasion banners, together with new and rerun ones. This can be a nice oportunity for gamers who’ve not too long ago began the sport.

HoYoverse officers have revealed the debuts of Nahida (5-star) and Layla (4-star) within the upcoming 3.2 banners. In the meantime, latest leaks have revealed the reruns of three fan-favorite characters:

Together with new and rerun characters, gamers may also look ahead to the superb line of weapons being featured within the new patch.

Genshin Affect 3.2: Up to date information and leaks about 3.2 banners

Genshin Affect officers often launch drip advertising of characters who’re scheduled to debut within the upcoming patches. Simply after the launch of the patch 3.1 replace, officers launched drip advertising for Nahida and Layla, confirming their debuts within the upcoming 3.2 replace. Dependable sources shared leaks revealing three rerun characters on the three.2 banners.

Part I banner leaks

The patch 3.2 replace and part I banners will launch collectively on November 02, 2022. Based mostly on the newest leaks, Part I’ll function the next characters within the character occasion banners:

Nahida (5-star)

Yoimiya (5-star)

Layla (4-star)

Nahida, often known as the Dendro Archon in Genshin Affect, is the newest 5-star from Sumeru with mastery over Catalyst weapons. Most of her assaults are primarily based on her Elemental Mastery. Yoimiya, alternatively, is a 5-star Pyro bow character from Inazuma. The firework lover offers essentially the most harm by way of her common assaults by infusing Pyro along with her Elemental Talent. Layla is the one 4-star confirmed to be featured on the Part I banners. Leaks have disclosed that she is a Cryo Sword character who can create shields, and her harm relies on max HP.

Part I weapon banner leaks (Picture through Genshin Affect)

Talking of banners, the weapon banner (Epitome Invocation) of Part I may even embody Nahida and Yoimiya’s signature weapon. A Thousand Floating Goals is a 5-star catalyst with Elemental Mastery sub-stats. Thundering Pulse is a superb bow with Crit-DMG sub-stats for DPS characters similar to Yoimiya and plenty of others.

PHASE II banner leaks

Followers can anticipate the Part II banners to drop between November 19-20, 2022. Based mostly on the newest leaks, listed here are the reruns characters rumored to be featured:

Childe, often known as Fatui Harbinger No.11, is without doubt one of the oldest 5-star in Genshin Affect. With a big fanbase, the Hydro Bow character can change to a melee stance utilizing his Elemental Talent and has an awesome AoE Hydro software. In the meantime, Yae Miko is an Inazuman 5-star character with mastery over Catalyst weapons. She is legendary for her off-field Electro software, as she will be able to create totems utilizing her Elemental Talent.

In the meantime, leaks have revealed the weapons being featured in Part II. Unsurprisingly, gamers can anticipate to see Yae Miko’s signature weapon Kagura’s Verity and Childe’s signature weapon Polar Star on the weapon banner.

Part II weapon banner leaks (Picture through Genshin Affect)

Polar Star is a good 5-star bow with Crit-Price sub-stats and is fairly versatile relating to who can equip it. Kagura Verity, alternatively, is a reasonably area of interest weapon regardless of being a 5-star. The passive is tailored for Yae Miko, therefore there are just a few Genshin Affect characters who can benefit from this weapon.



