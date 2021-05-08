Child Presence Detection System Market Worth US$ 390.3 million – UnivDatos Industry Analysis- by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2025

As per the research report, Child Presence Detection System Market stood at US$ 52.36 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.24% during the forecast period 2019-2025 to reach a market size of US$ 390.3 million by 2025. The mixture of children and hot cars is lethal. In the United States alone, 38 people die each year from heatstroke. Also on a mild day, the temperature in a parking car will reach unsafe levels, according to research. Experts discovered that even though the temperature outside was just 61 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature inside a closed car could exceed more than 105 degrees Fahrenheit in less than an hour, a dangerous and possibly lethal amount for an infant. Many people have said on social media that their child will never die in an accident like this. However, research has shown that anybody, particularly parents who are stressed or have a change in their routine, can forget a small child in a car. Distracted parents may ignore a silent child in the same way as drivers get lost in thought and navigate on autopilot, often arriving at their destination without recalling aspects of the journey or missing a turn to run an errand.

Countermeasures that further mitigate the likelihood of children being left behind in cars must be used in order to decrease the rate of vehicular heatstroke. Tools such as clear graphic and tactile alerts for the pilot, interactive reminders attached to an infant restraint system, and applications compatible with automotive electronics and restraint systems are examples of these countermeasures. Since about half of the deaths include children that were neglected by their caregivers after they arrived at their destination, systems that alert the caregiver have the ability to solve the vast majority of instances.

“Ultrasonic Sensors dominated the Sensor type segment of Child Presence Detection System Market, accounting for 87% share in 2018”

The global Child Presence Detection System Market is segmented into Ultrasonic Sensor, Pressure Sensor, and Others based on sensor form. Ultrasonic Sensor currently leads the industry and is projected to do so during the prediction period. The sensor is necessary for the device to identify an unattended child in a vehicle. The sensor must be able to reliably identify whether an infant has been left in the car and distinguish between a non-living entity and an unattended pet. With the rise in the number of HOT car incidents around the world, the presence of these systems has become much more important. HOT car incidents have been recorded all over the world, from Europe, where the outside temperature is mild, to Africa, where the outside temperature is high. As a result, using an infant detection system has become even more important and mandatory. The sensor will sense the presence of a child in a vehicle and sound a warning, alerting others to the unattended child. With 15,000,000 cars sold in North America alone and 55,000,000 globally, the demand demand is enormous.

“OEMs and Aftermarket are the two main sale channels for the child presence detection system. OEMs accounted for 62.7% share in 2018”

For automakers, sales across the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) channel are more credible and genuine. In terms of child presence warning systems, General Motors was a pioneer, launching Rear Seat Reminder in 2016 with the GMC Acadia for the 2017 model year, and later expanding it to a long range of other models for 2017 and 2018. Aftermarket sales refer to the production, shipping, and retailing of automobile-related goods after the car has been sold by the original manufacturer. The products or services offered in the aftermarket may or may not be from the product’s initial source. The aftermarket is now one of the most rapidly evolving segments of the automobile industry. Aftermarket purchases are critical in areas where original equipment suppliers are not available. In addition, the aftermarket is undergoing technology advances, which are upscaling customer demand and rising competition.

“Under the vehicle type category of child presence detection system, SUV grabbed the largest market share of 56.9% in 2018. The segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the analyzed period”

The market is divided into Hatchback, Sedan, SUV, and Other Vehicles based on vehicle class. The hatchback is a compact car that can seat up to 5 passengers and does not have a large boot. Sedans are vehicles with a wide trunk. It is more than a foot taller than hatchbacks. There will be no more than 5 participants in these. SUV stands for Sports Utility Vehicles which refers to large vehicles that are built to travel over rugged terrain or off-road. About 5-7 individuals can be accommodated in these. In 2018, the SUV ranked first among all categories, with 29.77 million units delivered. Volume increased by 6.8%, or almost 1.9 million vehicles, which is remarkable given the state of the economy in the three main car markets: the United States, China, and Europe.

“North America remains the largest market for child presence detection system, owing to the US being the early adopter of technology. Europe was the second-largest market with 31% share in 2018”

North America has been the country with the highest number of cases of children dying of heatstroke since being abandoned in the car by their parents. Since North America is one of the world’s biggest vehicle makers and a survivor of child deaths in HOT cars, they are taking steps to make child presence warning systems mandatory. The market value is being driven by the participation of major car producers as well as component manufacturers. The region’s economic development has had an effect on passenger car and commercial vehicle sales. However, during the forecasted duration of 2019-2025, Asia-Pacific is projected to develop at a rapid pace.

