Child Presence Detection System Market – Global Briefing, Growth Analysis And Opportunities Outlook 2020 To 2027

The child presence detection system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.24% during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The market generated a revenue of US$ 52.4 million dollars and is expected to reach US$ 390.4 million dollars in 2025.

Children and hot cars are a fatal combination. On average, there are 38 heatstroke-related deaths per year in the US alone. It has been found that the temperature in a parked car can rise to dangerous levels on even a mild day. Experts found that even when it was just 61° F outside, the temperature inside a closed car could reach more than 105° F in just an hour, an extremely dangerous and potentially fatal level for a child. Many parents comment on social media that such an accidental death would never happen to their child. But research has shown that anyone can forget a small child in a car, especially parents who have a change in their routine or those who are under stress. Just as drivers often find themselves lost in thought and navigating on autopilot, often getting to their destination without remembering details of the trip or missing a turn to run an errand, distracted parents can forget a quiet child.

Top 10 Market Players Major players operating in the child presence detection market are General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Company Ltd., Hyundai Motors, Nissan Motors, Honda Motors, Robert Bosch, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Kia Motors. These companies have adopted numerous growth strategies including innovative product launches, investment in R&D, partnership, mergers, etc. to sustain in the growing child presence detection system market.

Under the vehicle type category of child presence detection system, SUV grabbed the largest market share of 56.9% in 2018. The segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the analyzed periodBased on vehicle type the market is bifurcated into Hatchback, Sedan, and SUV and others. The hatchback is small cars that would accommodate around 5 people and it doesn’t have an extended boot. Sedans are cars with an extended boot. These are longer than hatchbacks. These would also accommodate not more than 5 people. SUV is expanded as Sports Utility Vehicles and is big cars, which were designed to go over rough surfaces or off-road. These can accommodate about 5-7 people. With 29.77 million units sold, the SUV earned the top position among all segments in 2018. Volume grew by 6.8%, or almost 1.9 million units, which is impressive considering the economic situation in the three largest vehicle markets: USA, China, and Europe.

Based on the sales channel, the child presence detection system has been divided into OEMs and Aftersales market. The sales through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) channel is more credible and authentic to the automakers. The OEM is the original producer of a vehicle’s components, and so OEM parts are identical to the parts used in producing a vehicle. Aftermarket sales are associated with the manufacturing, distribution or retailing of the automobile-related products after the sale of the vehicle by the original automaker.

