Child Care Market Business Opportunity 2020 – Top Companies Goodstart Early Learning, Primrose Schools, Ku Children Services

Child care center also called as a day care center, is a facility that provides care services to a child or children, where they educate and monitor child’s progress in their care. Most of the working parents opt for child care services as both parents are working and need help in looking after the child during their working hours. These services offer long-lasting social, and academic benefits for children. Daycare environment improves the child’s behavior, interaction ability and develops positive attitude.

The key factors driving the growth of the child care market are increasing number of both working parents, growing income and high-quality services offers by the child care centers. However, high cost of child care services is likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC

KINDERCARE EDUCATION

GOODSTART EARLY LEARNING

PRIMROSE SCHOOLS

G8 EDUCATION LIMITED

LEARNING CARE GROUP, INC

NOBLE LEARNING COMMUNITIES

KU CHILDREN SERVICES

PLASP CHILD CARE SERVICES

JP HOLDINGS

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Child Care Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The child care market is segmented on the basis of facility type, type of location, and type of expenditure. Based on facility type, the market is segmented as baby and child care, pre-kindergarten and preschool centers, and nursery schools. The type of location market is segmented into center-based, and home-based. On the basis of type of expenditure, the market is categorized as public, and private.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Child Care industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

