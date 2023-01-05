Chief of Wagner PMC releases first group of criminals who fought in Ukraine, lifting all convictions

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Head of Wagner Personal Navy Firm, has launched the primary batch of criminals who had been recruited for the battle in opposition to Ukraine from prisons; the convicts have additionally had all of their convictions eliminated.

Supply: Kremlin-aligned information outlet RIA Novosti

Particulars: Russian propagandists have posted a video of Prigozhin speaking to criminals. Based on him, society ought to deal with them “with respect”.

Prigozhin claims that lots of those that had been imprisoned within the camps had just a few days left earlier than being launched, they usually went to the battle of aggression as a result of “they simply wished to defend their homeland”.

Lastly, Prigozhin has given a bit of recommendation to criminals. “Don’t drink an excessive amount of, don’t use medicine, don’t rape girls,” he concluded.

Background:

On 4 July, 2022, Russian media iStories reported that convicts within the colonies of St. Petersburg had been recruited as “volunteers” to go to the battle in Ukraine as a part of Wagner PMC.

On 20 July 2022, the information outlet reported that Wagner PMC was recruiting Russian convicts for service from about 15 prisons all through Russia.

Later it was reported that the majority convicts from two Russian colonies, recruited by Wagner PMC for the battle in Ukraine, had been killed.

In September of 2022, Prigozhin, commenting on studies of the recruitment of convicts to take part within the battle in opposition to Ukraine, steered that those that disagree with such recruitment ship their youngsters to the frontline.

