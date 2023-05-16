Chief of Ukraine Supreme Court Is Arrested and Accused of Bribery

The chair of Ukraine’s Supreme Court docket was faraway from his publish after being arrested in a bribery investigation, two anti-corruption our bodies mentioned on Tuesday.

The businesses didn’t determine the chair by title, however mentioned it was the Supreme Court docket chief. On Tuesday, Vsevolod Knyazev was dismissed as chief justice after an amazing majority of the court docket’s judges voted to strip him of the place, based on native information experiences.

The authorities accused the justice of accepting $2.7 million in bribes.

“It is a darkish day within the historical past of the court docket,” the court docket’s judges mentioned in a joint assertion. “We have to be worthy and face up to such a blow.”

The judges added that they might totally cooperate with investigations, and that the court docket should “act on the precept of self-purification, taking all essential measures.”