Chickpeas Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chickpeas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global chickpeas market reached a value of US$ 16.2 Billion in 2020. Chickpeas belong to the legume family and are vastly grown across the Indian subcontinent, West Asia and the Mediterranean region. Characterized by a nutty buttery flavor and creamy texture, they are used for the preparation of numerous dishes, such as soups, salads, stews, dips, sauces, spreads, curry and bakery products. They are a rich source of essential nutrients, such as vitamins, fibers, proteins, carbohydrates and minerals. As a result, their consumption offers numerous health benefits, such as improving the digestion process, assisting in weight management, maintaining muscle and bone strength, reducing inflammation, managing blood sugar levels and minimizing the risk of developing numerous chronic diseases.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-chickpea-processing-plant/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Chickpeas Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by increasing health-consciousness among consumers. The numerous health benefits offered by these legumes have led individuals to incorporate chickpeas in their daily diets. The increasing utilization of chickpeas in various processed food products to enhance the taste of preparations is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, rapid urbanization and globalization have contributed to the widespread popularity of diversified ethnic cuisines from across the globe. Since chickpeas are considered to be a staple in Mediterranean and Indian cuisines, this, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Chickpeas are also being used for the preparation of textured protein, which is extensively used as a popular form of vegetarian meat substitute. In line with this, the rising trend of veganism and vegetarianism among the masses is contributing to the market growth. The market is further driven by the growing preference for gluten- and grain-free flour, which has driven the demand for chickpea flour. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising preference for protein-rich diet and increasing utilization of chickpeas as a low-cost feed additive. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Summary:

On the geographical front, the report has covered India, Australia, Pakistan, Myanmar, and Ethiopia. Among these, India holds the leading position in the market, accounting for the majority of the total market share.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report, with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL)

Cargill Foods India

AGT Food and Ingredients, Inc.

BroadGrain Commodities, Inc.

Breakup by Region:

India

Australia

Pakistan

Myanmar

Ethiopia

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-chickpea-processing-plant

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Biomass gasification market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biomass-gasification-plant

Europe pvc pipes market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-pvc-pipes-market

Ultrasonic flowmeter market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrasonic-flowmeter-market

China genetic testing market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-genetic-testing-market

Incinerator market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incinerator-market

GCC camel dairy market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-camel-dairy-market

Muconic acid market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/muconic-acid-market

Vietnam aquaculture market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-aquaculture-market

Forming fluids market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/forming-fluids-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800