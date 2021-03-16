“Cherry”: The new film from the makers of “Avengers” turned out to be a big disappointment

Tom Holland is the protagonist of this drama about an addicted war veteran. It can be seen on Apple TV +.

The film is 2h22 long.

“Cherry” had everything to be a good surprise – and it was even singled out by the trade press as a potential candidate for awards like the Golden Globes and the Oscars. However, after debuting on Apple TV + on March 12th, it quickly became a disappointment for most fans and even the critics who didn’t write about it until later.

The film was directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the duo responsible for Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and other Marvel stories. This narrative couldn’t be further from the fantasy universe of superheroes.

Based on a real story told in a book, it is a drama about a war veteran who returns from Iraq traumatized. To overcome the difficulties, he begins to use drugs and gets into a huge negative spiral that leads him to commit crimes in order to have money to feed his addiction.

Nico Walker, the real-life person who wrote the 2018 book and inspired Cherry, wrote his story in prison. Part of the profits he got from selling the book was to pay for exactly what he’d stolen from the institutions he’d robbed.

The film opens with the protagonist, whose name is never revealed (played by Tom Holland), who meets a college colleague, Emily, and falls in love with her. The two appear to be completely in love until Emily announces that she will have to change college and move to Montreal, Canada.

This triggers an existential crisis in the character of Tom Holland – and decides to join the US Army. Emily even goes back and explains that she is no longer going to Montreal and the two are getting married. However, it is too late for the protagonist of “Cherry”, who really has to go to Iraq.

Working as a doctor in the Middle East, he sees all sorts of horrors of war that deeply traumatize him. When he finally returns to the state of Ohio, this is just a taste of what he once was. He turns to drugs to ease the pain – and Emily embarks on this self-destructive journey with her lover.

It doesn’t take long before he starts robbing banks to pay for the drugs they use. And your life is getting worse and darker in dramatic ways.

As good as the story may be – and difficult to see given the subject – “Cherry” has been criticized for failing to reconcile a delicate and profound problem with superfluous, almost frivolous elements. The lack of authenticity was also pointed out.

“‘Cherry’ looks like a film made by a teenager, a smart kid who doesn’t leave his room much, but still has many thoughts and ideas about experiences and things,” wrote Time magazine in its review .

“It’s inevitable that ‘Cherry’ will look like a number of cinematic clichés, from war films to crime stories,” it can be read on CNN.

“The problem with ‘Cherry’ is that the film presents itself as an obscure slice of life, but almost all of its moments seem to be based not on experience, but on the experience of other films,” writes “Variety”.

Even so, Tom Holland’s performance was praised for what to do with the character – which yes, it has been heavily criticized for how it is (not) built.

The cast also includes names like Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg (Mark Wahlberg’s nephew), Forrest Goodluck, Fionn O’Shea, and Michael Gandolfini (James Gandolfini’s son).

