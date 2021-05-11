Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027’. According to the report, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market was valued at US$ 5.04 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) is an assay that combine chemiluminescence technique with immunochemical reactions. Chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers comprise products such analyzers, reagents, and consumables. Diagnostic technology is rapidly evolving, and over the last decade, and increasingly approach of automated clinical diagnostics laboratory leads to drive the growth of market

The world is currently experiencing the pandemic of an infectious disease called COVID-19. This is leading to increase in demand for the point of care tests and central laboratory tests helps in the development of varied tools including chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers

The chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is currently a booming one, since there has been surge in demand for laboratory automation and consolidation to improve precision and efficiency. Factors such as large sample processing capacity, large parameters testing in short period of time, high throughput, minimum labor requirement, integrated quality control & data storage, and integrated quality control and validation facility with an objective to improve overall efficacy and precision of tests with reduced turnover and incubation times is likely to drive the market during the forecast period

North America dominate the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Significant average selling prices of automated chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers, rising demand from surgeons for technologically advanced diagnostic instruments with enhanced specificity and precision, and favorable coverage as per the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments for in-vitro diagnostic procedures are the factors anticipated to drive the growth of market

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for the chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Large population base and rise in incidence of chronic and infectious diseases boosts demand for diagnostic testing in the region. Moreover, government initiative to improve healthcare infrastructure is likely augment the market

Ultrasensitive Method with Dynamic Range of Tests to Drive Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market

The CLIA technology provides enhanced sensitivity, specificity, improved precision, and reduced incubation, which together increases efficiency of this technique

Additionally, CLIA analysis is offered at relatively lower price as compared to other ultra-sensitive methods such as flow cytometry. The method also incorporates precise results with lower variation and improved comparability with the standards used in the assays.

Major manufacturers operating in the market are involved in continuous research & development activities to expand their already wide product portfolio. Thus, continuous expansion of test offering in high throughput systems along with reduced waiting time and improved results specificity are likely to drive the growth of global CLIA market during the forecast period

Reagent Segment to Dominate Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market

In terms of product, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market has been segmented into analyzers, reagents and consumables. Analyzers segment further divided into fully automated and semi-automated. Reagents segment covers the luminophore markers and enzymatic markers. Reagents segment accounted for major share of the market. Increasing adoption of CLIA due to increasing advanced test offering is likely to drive the reagents segment during the forecast period. Moreover, lower cost and shorter test time are likely to propel the segment during the forecast period

Endocrine Disorder Segment Hold a Major Share of Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market

In terms of application, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market has been classified into endocrine disorders, oncology, infectious diseases, hepatitis and retrovirus, cardiovascular disorders, allergy, autoimmunity, drug discovery & development and others. Endocrine segment dominated the market in 2018 and it continue its dominance during the forecast period. Major factors responsible for the dominance of this segment are continuous innovations in test offerings and wide product portfolio of major as well as local manufacturers. A majority of new entrants are focused on this segment, as the overall procedure volume of this segment is relatively higher across all regions due to higher preference by physicians for endocrine testing using CLIA due to their higher specificity and availability of standardized tests

Hospitals Segment to Dominate Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market

Based on end-user, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market has been segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries and others. Hospitals segment accounted for major share of the market. Increasing number of applications of automated CLIA analyzers in therapeutic drug monitoring, oncology, and companion diagnostics and introduction of integrated modules of automated CLIA analyzers are likely to drive the hospitals segment during the forecast period. The rising group purchase of test kits, increasing number of rental service contracts, and high commercialization aspect due to use of almost all application areas in tests are some of the major factors responsible for continued dominance of the hospital segment

North America to Dominate Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market

In terms of region, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market in 2018, followed by Europe.

North America accounted for major share of the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market in 2018. Gradual rise in the demand for multiplexing diagnostic tools and an increase in investment in the development of these tools are the factors contribute to drive the growth of market.

The chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Change in dynamics of the in vitro diagnostics industry leads surge in adoption of new technologies among hospitals and diagnostic laboratories and thereby drive the growth of market

Competitive Landscape

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG), Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), DiaSorin S.p.A, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Part of Carlyle Group), Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd. and Tosoh Corporation.

