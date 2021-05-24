Chemical Resistant Labels Market Study Report, and In-depth Analysis 2027

Global Chemical Resistant Labels Market: Overview

Chemical Resistant Labels are labels that are likely to be subjected by wear and tear, abuse by chemicals, extreme cold or heat and solvents. Chemical resistant labels are tough enough to handle harsh environment and contamination by chemicals and different solvents. Chemical resistant labels are designed in a way to withstand abuse by number of chemicals such as ethanol, acetone, xylene and other acid/base solutions as well as extreme conditions. Chemical resistant labels do not absorb colors from the staining solutions used in the processes such as cytology and histology. Chemical resistant labels offer a contrast and high image density and provides an accurate identification solution for automatic methods and visual methods. Chemical resistant labels can be easily scanned and read with a 2D code reader or a barcode. Chemical resistant labels offer lifetime warranty for storage purposes and are heat and scratch resistant. The strong adhesive on chemical resistant labels prevents them from being accidentally removed. Colored chemical resistant labels are used for identification of chemical drums and bottles. Specialized chemical resistant labels are used for formalin preservation, volumetric flasks and resin embedding. Chemical resistant labels are available in roll format for easy printing with standard thermal transfer label printer. Xylene chemical resistant labels can withstand temperatures as low as -40 ºF and as high as 248 °F. Chemical resistant labels are resistant to repeated chemical exposures. Chemical resistant labels also provide important hazard warnings and safety instructions. Chemical resistant labels have a high demand in the industrial chemical industry and therefore is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Chemical Resistant Labels Market: Dynamics

For a chemical resistant label to be durable it is important that it should be smudge or smear proof. The properties of chemical resistant labels include resistance to abrasion and tearing. These are the major factors driving the growth of chemical resistant labels. Industrial applications where there is a risk of exposure to chemicals, abrasion and moisture, chemical resistant labels are beneficial. Chemical resistant labels provide safety warnings and proper care instructions of the product. Chemical resistant labels are designed to withstand even the harshest and most challenging environments. Chemical resistant labels preserves the integrity of the information printed on the label. Rubber based adhesive used in chemical resistant labels adheres strongly to materials such as fiber, steel, and plastic drums that ideal for chemical storage. Chemical resistant labels offer extraordinary resistance to a range of chemicals and abrasion environment, making them the perfect choice for industrial labelling. Chemical resistant labels can be customized according to the consumer to meet the desired size and shape specification. Chemical resistant labels can be laminated to add more durability and are widely used for heavy-duty industrial usage. Use of 2D barcodes and QR codes on chemical resistant labels increases their demand in the chemical and industrial industry. 2D barcodes and QR codes provide information about the product that can’t be printed on the label due to the space limitations. Chemical resistant labels market is expected to increase owing to the high demand from the chemical companies for proper identification, storage and transportation of products.

Global Chemical Resistant Labels Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material chemical resistant labels market is segmented in to:

Polyester

Nylon

Polypropylene

PET

On the basis of resistant chemicals, chemical resistant labels market is segmented in to:

Alcohol

Xylene

Toluene

Thinner

Acetone

MEK

Glycol

Ether

Others

On the basis of end use chemical resistant labels market is segmented in to:

Chemical Industry

Healthcare Industry

Industrial Sector

Global Chemical Resistant Labels Market: Regional Outlook

Developed countries such as the US and Germany have observed a significant progress in the chemical resistant labels owing to the growing demand from chemical and industrial industry. Urbanization and use of different chemicals for the manufacture of several products in the developing countries like India and China is expected to propel the chemical resistant labels market during the forecast period. Germany, the U.K. and Italy are the leading players in the Europe chemical resistant labels market. Moreover, the GCC countries and Turkey are anticipated to witness a higher growth in the market due to increasing demand of chemical resistant labels for application in chemical sector during the forecast period.

Global Chemical Resistant Labels Market: Key Players

Brady

Ted Pella Inc.

GoridiamKey

Semicron Systems

Electronic Imaging Materials, Inc.

GA International Labtag

Bay Tech Label

ImageTek Labels

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

