Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd.,

The Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355791/chemical-mechanical-planarization-cmp-slurry-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=74

Top Companies in the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market are Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd._, Fujifilm Corporation, Fujimi Corporation_, Dow Inc., Merck KGaA (Including Versum Materials)_, Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc., and Other

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – US-based ACM Research Inc. launched the Ultra SFP ap tool for advanced packaging solutions. It leverages ACM’s stress-free polishing (SFP) technology and integrates it with CMP and wet-etch chambers into a single system. It is designed to save more than 80% of slurry for metal polishing in 2.5D and 3D package applications.

– January 2020 – Entegris Inc, acquired Sinmat, a CMP slurry manufacturer. Sinmat’s Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurries are used for polishing ultra-hard surface materials, including SiC (silicon carbide) and GaN (gallium nitride). SiC and GaN are substrates utilized in the fast-growing end-markets of power electronics and advanced communications. This acquisition has enhanced the product offerings of Entegris Inc

Key Market Trends



Memory Occupies the Significant Shares

– Flash memory has been an essential driving force due to the increasing popularity of mobile devices with large storage requirements. Also, emerging technology such as NVM (Non-Volatile Memory), which offers better speed and durability than traditional NAND is expected to poise the memory growth. With such enhancements, the CMP process would play a significant role, which would drive the CMP slurry market.

– As the NAND technology moved from 2D to 3D, additional CMP steps were added, such as channel poly CMP and staircase (or ILD) CMP. Channel poly CMP is to polish many materials simultaneously, such as SiN, oxide, and poly-Si. Therefore, it needs an individual material rate tunability to meet the final topography requirement. It is thereby increasing the demand for the CMP slurry market.

– Flash memory storage has become an essential component in smartphones, not only for consumers whose demand for storage keeps increasing with content creation but also for OEMs from the bill of materials (BoM) cost perspective. The NAND flash demand has been growing exponentially, primarily driven by the growth of the average capacity in smartphones. With the increasing adoption of 5G enabled Smart Phones is expected to increase further demand for market studied in 2020.

Taiwan is Expected to Emerge as a Major Player in the Market

– The expanding semiconductor manufacturing in the country is mainly driving the adoption of CMP slurry in the country. According to the SEMI, a 20% increase in the purchase of semiconductor production equipment in the third quarter of 2019 helped the country regain its status as the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment market in the world. In 2019, the country’s semiconductor manufacturing equipment purchases during the period rose by 34% from a year earlier. Taiwan was ranked third in semiconductor equipment purchases in 2019, behind South Korea and China.

– Taiwan-based TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker with a more than 50% share in the global market, is also playing a significant role in creating demand for the CMP slurries. The growing advancement in the telecom industry, due to 5G and in the automotive industry, is also fuelling the company’s product demand, hence, also developing the scope for the studied market vendors. For instance, Huawei also buys Taiwanese equipment for 5G infrastructure. The company’s 5G base stations are mostly equipped with TSMC semiconductors. TSMC is also a client of Cabot Microelectronics, one of the significant vendors in the studied market.

– However, the company is witnessing challenges from China’s decision to become more self-sufficient in semiconductor production amid its trade war with the United States. Also, the US government is urging many Taiwan companies to curb chip exports to China or Huawei.

– Similarly, Taiwan itself is also investing in 5G, with its strategy for 5G rollout. Since the semiconductor manufacturing sector mainly drives the initiative, it is expected to keep up with its IC design customers’ demands for different types of digital signal processors for 5G and 5G’s high-frequency radio modem circuits. This is expected to bring advancement into the market studied too.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355791/chemical-mechanical-planarization-cmp-slurry-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=74

Highlights of the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Report:

Detailed overview of Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market

Market Changing Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355791?mode=su?Mode=74

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com