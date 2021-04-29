Chemical logistic Market By Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends And Forecasts 2015 to 2021

A safe and reliable Logistics system is an important aspect of chemical industry. The manufacturing and consumption geography of the chemical industry are mostly separated apart. Therefore the chemical logistic has its part in the efficient, competitive and sustainable market development of the chemical industries. Chemical logistics are generally responsive, supple and adaptable; provide innovative service to respond to market changes rapidly and efficiently.

The rising chemical market and shifting of the chemical manufactures from its traditional centers to the developing countries of Asia Pacific and Middle East has boosted the global chemical logistic market over the years. With growing infrastructure and development of new industrial location coupled with surging urbanization in the developing countries of Asia Pacific has raised the demand of organized upstream as well as downstream chemical logistic supply chain. The market of chemical logistic in developed region is heading towards maturity and the growth is mainly anticipated from the newly developed oil and gas production sites such as Appaloosa oilfield, Big Foot oilfield (Gulf of Mexico), and Baldpate in North America and Cawdor offshore oil fields, Bøyla oil field and Statfjord field in Europe.

Based on the different type of logistic services the global chemical logistic market can be segmented as pipelines transport, rail transport, road transport, intermodal transport, sea transport and barges. The sea and road transportation based chemical logistic supply chain grasped the largest market share in 2013. The sea transportation based chemical logistic segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecasted period.

Trend towards hybrid mode of business particularly with effect of many merger and accusation activities taking in chemicals industries has boosted the chemical logistic market. Moreover increasing clustering of chemical industry in Asia Pacific has leads to a change in the global trade pattern and opened new opportunities for supply chain management through suppliers via manufacturer to consumers. The development in the field of cross-functional supply chain management system is providing new opportunities for the chemical logistic market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market of Chemical logistic market followed by North America, Europe and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific and RoW (include Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) are two of the fasted growing Chemical logistic market of the world. Country wise, China and the U.S. are two of the largest regional chemical logistic market. China held the largest market share in terms of regional downstream chemical logistic supply chain 2013.

The upstream chemical logistic such as pipelines has highest market share in RoW region attributed to the large petroleum production sites and pipeline based supply chain to all major countries of Asia Pacific and European countries. The downstream logistic supply chain in Asia Pacific is increasing at double digit growth rate owing to the economic rise and strengthening transportation infrastructure in this region. The downstream chemical logistic market is expected to witness highest growth in Asia Pacific during the forecasted period.

Some of the major companies operating in global chemical logistic market include,

BASF

Dow

INEOS

SABIC

DB Schenker

Norbert Dentressangle

Dupre

Brenntag

Univar

CSX

