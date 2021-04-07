Chemical Fungicides Market: To Witness Excellent Revenue Growth & Forecast To 2021 – 2027 | Major Giants – Nufarm, Dow, ADAMA India Private Limited, Syngenta, Bayer AG

International Chemical Fungicides Market report is structured with the meticulous efforts of an innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. Market-related variables incorporated in this business report such as current market trends, market division, new market section, industry anticipating, future bearings, opportunity analysis, key examination and arranging, target market, experiences and advancement in technology help the organization to grow and expand in the current market scenario. For clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts in this Chemical Fungicides report.

Chemical fungicides market is expected to grow at a rate of 4.50% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The rising demand for food security by the rising population is the major factor driving the growth of chemical fungicides market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Chemical Fungicides Market Scope and Market Size

Chemical fungicides market is segmented on the basis of active ingredient, crop type, form, action, application and product type. The growth among various segments helps in the better analyzation of growth and strategies for better vision of market.

Based on active ingredient, the chemical fungicides market has been segmented into dithiocarbamates, benzimidazoles, chloronitriles, triazoles, phenylamides, strobilurins, and others.

Based on crop type, the chemical fungicides market has been segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and other crop types. Cereals & grains have been further segmented into corn, wheat, rice, and other cereals & grains. Oilseeds & pulses have been further segmented into soybean, cotton, and other oilseeds & pulses. Fruits & vegetables have been further segmented into apple, pears, cucumber, potatoes, grapes, and other fruits & vegetables.

Based on form, the chemical fungicides market has been segmented into liquid and dry. Liquid has been further segmented into suspension concentrates (SC), emulsifiable concentrates (EC), and soluble liquid flowables (SLC). Dry has been further segmented into water-dispersible granules (WDG) and wettable powder (WP).

Based on action, the chemical fungicides market is segmented into contact and systemic.

On the basis of application, the chemical fungicides market is segmented into seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar spray, chemigation and post-harvest.

The chemical fungicides market is also segmented on the basis of product type into bio-based fungicide and synthetic fungicide.

Chemical Fungicides Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Chemical Fungicides Market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Leading Chemical Fungicides manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: Nufarm, Dow, ADAMA India Private Limited, Syngenta, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Nippon Soda, Cheminova, Monsanto, Nutrichem, ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD., Shinobu Ishihara, SEIPASA S.A., Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC, BioWorks Inc., Koppert B.V., and Marrone Bio Innovations among other domestic and global players.

