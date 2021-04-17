Chemical Feed Systems Market 2018 to 2027: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2025

Chemical Feed Systems Market introduction

Chemical feed systems help to provide chemical for water treatment in required amount. It also helps to solve overfeed problems that may result in high cost. The chemical feed systems include chemical feeders, chemical storage tank, filter, and static mixer.

Chemical feed systems are among the most versatile and cost-efficient water treatment devices, delivering a precise amount of chemicals. Different types of metering systems are used in chemical feed systems based on the chemical in the form of gas, liquid, and solid.

Rise in water treatment plants and processing units worldwide are driving demand for chemical feed systems. Manufacturers in the chemical feed systems market are focusing on designing new systems with durable and reliable components for better performance and productivity. Manufacturers in the chemical feed systems are also focusing on designing new chemical feed systems with advanced technologies offering real-time data.

Chemical Feed Systems Market Dynamics

Stringent Regulations on Water Treatment Plants Driving Demand in Chemical Feed Systems Market

Growing demand for clean water in various industries and drinking water is resulting in governments across various countries imposing strict regulations on water treatment plants. This is driving demand for chemical feed systems in wastewater treatment. Along with the regulations, environmental concerns and increasing investment in the industrial sector is also fueling demand for chemically treated water, this, in turn, is driving demand for chemical feed systems.

Regulatory bodies have set various regulations for water treatment with objective to remove harmful substances such as corrosion control, disinfection, taste and odor control, particulate removal, and inorganics removal. This is driving companies to adopt new chemical feed systems for residuals treatment.

Weight-based Chemical Feed Systems to Gain Immense Popularity in Chemical Feed Systems Market

Features including ease-of-use, accuracy, and reliability are driving demand for weight-based chemical feed systems in water treatment plants across industries. With a wide variety of chemicals used, operators are recognizing benefits of scale as compared to other level measuring devices. Moreover, manufacturers in the chemical feed systems market are focusing on the development of advanced strain gauge load cells and instruments to enhance the performance of weight-based chemical based systems.

New weight-based chemical feed systems are also offering advanced features such as data on the chemical feed rate, and information on daily usage of chemicals providing operation efficiency in water treatment plants. Meanwhile, some of the weight-based systems also provide loss in-weight feed rate in order to verify low and high feed conditions. Several key players in the chemical feed systems market have also started providing customized chemical feed systems and weight-based systems to meet the unique requirement of the water treatment facilities.

New and Emerging Water Treatment Technologies to Challenge Chemical Feed Systems Market

The discovery of rare and new contaminants in water has led to the development of new and advanced technologies for water treatment. Manufacturers are focusing on new technology development with higher efficiency, low operation and maintenance cost, easy operation leading to better water treatment. Wide range of water treatment technologies being developed with focus on the application in large water treatment plants including industrial and municipal water treatment plants.

