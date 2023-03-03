Chelsea Handler Shades Tucker Carlson With Birthday Bikini Pic

Chelsea Handler actually is aware of how one can have fun — and diss her critics with a smile.

The comic marked her forty eighth birthday final week by hitting the slopes in a bikini. Whereas she showcased her expertise in an Instagram video scored to Eminem’s “With out Me,” Handler additionally took the time to shade Tucker Carlson in a separate publish.

“This one’s for you, Tucker!” Handler captioned the photograph.

Handler not too long ago launched a lighthearted video chronicling her leisurely life with out the obligations of motherhood. Overlaying this on Fox Information, Carlson known as Handler an “growing old, deeply unlikable girl who by no means had children.”

Carlson’s visitor within the February episode, podcast host Jesse Kelly, took issues even additional.

Ladies have “been instructed that they need to do profession, and don’t do a household or something like that,” Kelly claimed. “And shortly you’re Chelsea Handler. Quickly, it’s Valentine’s Day, and your womb resembles a dried-up tumbleweed blowing down an previous Western city, and your Valentine’s Day date for the tenth yr in a row is a 10-year-old copy of ‘Magic Mike’ and a half-full bottle of Xanax, and also you’re making an attempt to fake such as you’re completely satisfied.”

Proper-wing podcaster Ben Shapiro claimed it was “written throughout” Handler’s face “how depressing she is.”

“Wow,” Handler said in a video response. “Why would I even want my very own youngsters after I get to listen to these crybabies on a regular basis? … You guys appear so triggered by me. I imply, my goodness, Tucker, I feel it’s time so that you can ask your self a severe query.”

“Are you actually upset about how a lot freedom I’ve?” she continued. “Or are you upset that you just haven’t been capable of take it away from me but? Oh, and fast shoutout to Ben Shapiro. Thanks for serving to my reason behind not having youngsters.”

Handler, who hit the slopes topless for her forty seventh birthday final yr, seems to be doing simply advantageous. She famous in her video response that she’s put “10 totally different folks” via faculty, written six bestsellers, and not too long ago launched a brand new Netflix particular.

