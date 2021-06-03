Chelating Agents Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2027
Global Chelating Agents Market is valued at approximately USD 6.53 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Chelating agents are molecular compounds that form chemical bonds with metallic ions to provide solid complexes. They have high metal specificity because of which they may be used as selective flocculants for metallic remobilization from aquifers and sediments. They may be used to perturb steel speciation and to persuade the bioavailability of metals. Chelating sellers are used in various applications such as chemical evaluation, water remedy system, detergents, oil production, drug treatments, dairy & beverage industry, power flowers, and others. The chelating agents are gaining larger demand from pulp and paper industries in making corrugated boxers due to its advent properties and eco-friendly nature. Thus, global rise in e-commerce and packaging industries is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years.
For instance: For instance: as per the Indian brand Equity Foundation, the e-commerce sector stood for USD 38.5 billion in 2017 and expected to grow to USD 200 billion till 2024. Similarly, as per the e-marketers report, China’s retail e-commerce sale was stood at USD 1.52 trillion in 2018 and is projected to grow till upto USD 4.09 trillion by the year 2023. In addition, high growth potential in the cleaning segment along with rise in demand for treated waters in various end- use industries, is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, eEco-toxicological risk of non-biodegradable chelating agents is the factor hampering the market growth.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1300
The regional analysis of global Chelating Agents Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in demand from various end use industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in ecommerce sector and packaging industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Chelating Agents Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
BASF
The DOW Chemical Company
Nouryon
Kemira OYJ
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
ADM
Nippon Shokubai Co., LTD.
MilliporeSsigma
Ascend Performance Materials
Hexion
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Non-Biodegradable
Biodegradable
By Application:
Pulp & Paper
Cleaning
Water Treatment
Agrochemicals
Personal Care
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1300
Target Audience of the Global Chelating Agents Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors