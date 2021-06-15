Chelate Fertilizers Market 2021- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | BASF, Yara International, ICL Specialty Fertilizers

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

BASF, Yara International, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Nufarm, Haifa Group, Aries Agro, Nouryon, Andersons Plant Nutrient Group, Van Iperen International, ATP Nutrition, Manvert, BMS Micro-Nutrients, Protex International, Compo Expert, Agmin Chelates, Valagro, Deretil Agronutritional

By Types:

Iron

Combined Mixture

Others



By Applications:

Crops

Turf







Table of Contents:

1 Chelate Fertilizers Market Overview

1.1 Chelate Fertilizers Product Overview

1.2 Chelate Fertilizers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Iron

1.2.2 Combined Mixture

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Chelate Fertilizers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Chelate Fertilizers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Chelate Fertilizers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Chelate Fertilizers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Chelate Fertilizers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chelate Fertilizers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Chelate Fertilizers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Chelate Fertilizers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Chelate Fertilizers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Chelate Fertilizers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Chelate Fertilizers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Chelate Fertilizers by Application

4.1 Chelate Fertilizers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Crops

4.1.2 Turf

4.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Chelate Fertilizers by Country

5.1 North America Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Chelate Fertilizers by Country

6.1 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers by Country

8.1 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chelate Fertilizers Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Yara International

10.2.1 Yara International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Yara International Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Yara International Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Yara International Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.2.5 Yara International Recent Development

10.3 ICL Specialty Fertilizers

10.3.1 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Corporation Information

10.3.2 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.3.5 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Recent Development

10.4 Nufarm

10.4.1 Nufarm Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nufarm Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nufarm Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nufarm Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.4.5 Nufarm Recent Development

10.5 Haifa Group

10.5.1 Haifa Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Haifa Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Haifa Group Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Haifa Group Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.5.5 Haifa Group Recent Development

10.6 Aries Agro

10.6.1 Aries Agro Corporation Information

10.6.2 Aries Agro Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Aries Agro Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Aries Agro Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.6.5 Aries Agro Recent Development

10.7 Nouryon

10.7.1 Nouryon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nouryon Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nouryon Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nouryon Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.7.5 Nouryon Recent Development

10.8 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group

10.8.1 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.8.5 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Recent Development

10.9 Van Iperen International

10.9.1 Van Iperen International Corporation Information

10.9.2 Van Iperen International Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Van Iperen International Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Van Iperen International Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.9.5 Van Iperen International Recent Development

10.10 ATP Nutrition

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Chelate Fertilizers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ATP Nutrition Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ATP Nutrition Recent Development

10.11 Manvert

10.11.1 Manvert Corporation Information

10.11.2 Manvert Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Manvert Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Manvert Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.11.5 Manvert Recent Development

10.12 BMS Micro-Nutrients

10.12.1 BMS Micro-Nutrients Corporation Information

10.12.2 BMS Micro-Nutrients Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BMS Micro-Nutrients Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 BMS Micro-Nutrients Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.12.5 BMS Micro-Nutrients Recent Development

10.13 Protex International

10.13.1 Protex International Corporation Information

10.13.2 Protex International Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Protex International Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Protex International Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.13.5 Protex International Recent Development

10.14 Compo Expert

10.14.1 Compo Expert Corporation Information

10.14.2 Compo Expert Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Compo Expert Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Compo Expert Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.14.5 Compo Expert Recent Development

10.15 Agmin Chelates

10.15.1 Agmin Chelates Corporation Information

10.15.2 Agmin Chelates Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Agmin Chelates Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Agmin Chelates Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.15.5 Agmin Chelates Recent Development

10.16 Valagro

10.16.1 Valagro Corporation Information

10.16.2 Valagro Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Valagro Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Valagro Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.16.5 Valagro Recent Development

10.17 Deretil Agronutritional

10.17.1 Deretil Agronutritional Corporation Information

10.17.2 Deretil Agronutritional Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Deretil Agronutritional Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Deretil Agronutritional Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered

10.17.5 Deretil Agronutritional Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Chelate Fertilizers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Chelate Fertilizers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Chelate Fertilizers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Chelate Fertilizers Distributors

12.3 Chelate Fertilizers Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

