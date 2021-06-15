Chelate Fertilizers Market 2021- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | BASF, Yara International, ICL Specialty Fertilizers
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
BASF, Yara International, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Nufarm, Haifa Group, Aries Agro, Nouryon, Andersons Plant Nutrient Group, Van Iperen International, ATP Nutrition, Manvert, BMS Micro-Nutrients, Protex International, Compo Expert, Agmin Chelates, Valagro, Deretil Agronutritional
By Types:
Iron
Combined Mixture
Others
By Applications:
Crops
Turf
Table of Contents:
1 Chelate Fertilizers Market Overview
1.1 Chelate Fertilizers Product Overview
1.2 Chelate Fertilizers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Iron
1.2.2 Combined Mixture
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Chelate Fertilizers Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Chelate Fertilizers Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Chelate Fertilizers Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Chelate Fertilizers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Chelate Fertilizers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Chelate Fertilizers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Chelate Fertilizers Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Chelate Fertilizers as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Chelate Fertilizers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Chelate Fertilizers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Chelate Fertilizers Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Chelate Fertilizers by Application
4.1 Chelate Fertilizers Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Crops
4.1.2 Turf
4.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Chelate Fertilizers by Country
5.1 North America Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Chelate Fertilizers by Country
6.1 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers by Country
8.1 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chelate Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chelate Fertilizers Business
10.1 BASF
10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 BASF Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 BASF Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.1.5 BASF Recent Development
10.2 Yara International
10.2.1 Yara International Corporation Information
10.2.2 Yara International Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Yara International Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Yara International Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.2.5 Yara International Recent Development
10.3 ICL Specialty Fertilizers
10.3.1 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Corporation Information
10.3.2 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.3.5 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Recent Development
10.4 Nufarm
10.4.1 Nufarm Corporation Information
10.4.2 Nufarm Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Nufarm Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Nufarm Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.4.5 Nufarm Recent Development
10.5 Haifa Group
10.5.1 Haifa Group Corporation Information
10.5.2 Haifa Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Haifa Group Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Haifa Group Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.5.5 Haifa Group Recent Development
10.6 Aries Agro
10.6.1 Aries Agro Corporation Information
10.6.2 Aries Agro Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Aries Agro Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Aries Agro Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.6.5 Aries Agro Recent Development
10.7 Nouryon
10.7.1 Nouryon Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nouryon Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Nouryon Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Nouryon Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.7.5 Nouryon Recent Development
10.8 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group
10.8.1 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Corporation Information
10.8.2 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.8.5 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Recent Development
10.9 Van Iperen International
10.9.1 Van Iperen International Corporation Information
10.9.2 Van Iperen International Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Van Iperen International Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Van Iperen International Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.9.5 Van Iperen International Recent Development
10.10 ATP Nutrition
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Chelate Fertilizers Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 ATP Nutrition Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 ATP Nutrition Recent Development
10.11 Manvert
10.11.1 Manvert Corporation Information
10.11.2 Manvert Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Manvert Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Manvert Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.11.5 Manvert Recent Development
10.12 BMS Micro-Nutrients
10.12.1 BMS Micro-Nutrients Corporation Information
10.12.2 BMS Micro-Nutrients Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 BMS Micro-Nutrients Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 BMS Micro-Nutrients Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.12.5 BMS Micro-Nutrients Recent Development
10.13 Protex International
10.13.1 Protex International Corporation Information
10.13.2 Protex International Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Protex International Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Protex International Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.13.5 Protex International Recent Development
10.14 Compo Expert
10.14.1 Compo Expert Corporation Information
10.14.2 Compo Expert Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Compo Expert Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Compo Expert Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.14.5 Compo Expert Recent Development
10.15 Agmin Chelates
10.15.1 Agmin Chelates Corporation Information
10.15.2 Agmin Chelates Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Agmin Chelates Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Agmin Chelates Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.15.5 Agmin Chelates Recent Development
10.16 Valagro
10.16.1 Valagro Corporation Information
10.16.2 Valagro Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Valagro Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Valagro Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.16.5 Valagro Recent Development
10.17 Deretil Agronutritional
10.17.1 Deretil Agronutritional Corporation Information
10.17.2 Deretil Agronutritional Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Deretil Agronutritional Chelate Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Deretil Agronutritional Chelate Fertilizers Products Offered
10.17.5 Deretil Agronutritional Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Chelate Fertilizers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Chelate Fertilizers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Chelate Fertilizers Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Chelate Fertilizers Distributors
12.3 Chelate Fertilizers Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
