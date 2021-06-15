Chef Uniform Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2026

Global Chef Uniform Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Chef Uniform are referred to as clothes which are worn by the cooks working in Hotels and restaurants. The Chef uniform market is primarily driven owing to surging urbanization in both developed and developing countries, escalating number of hotels and restaurants along with rising tourism sector on the global scenario. The surging number of tourists is acting as a key driver considering the development and growth of chef uniform market. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, in 2017, France is expected to attract 82,854,000 international tourist arrivals which is expected to grow by 3.1% in the next year 2018. As a result of this, the demand for hotels is likely to rise which in turn would increase the need for chef uniforms. Moreover, According to Spain Energy and Tourism Ministry, Spain has surpassed its own tourism record in the European Union for the seventh year in a row with around 75.3 million foreign visitors visited the country in the year 2016.

That’s around 7.2 million tourists more than as compared to 2015 accounting for a rise of 9.9%. Also, a major portion of foreign visitors in Spain came from the countries which includes United Kingdom, Germany and France. The top tourist’s destinations in Spain includes Catalonia which was the leading region with17 million tourists from the month of January to November in the year 2017 that was 3.8% more than as compared to year 2015 further augmenting the adoption and utility of chef uniform market.

The regional analysis of global Chef Uniform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging tourism sector along with high presence of big hotels and restaurant chains in United States and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as escalating number of hotels and restaurants and surging urbanization in the countries of China and India which include establishment of new hotels & food outlets would create lucrative growth prospects for the Chef Uniform market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dickies

Chefuniforms

Cayson Designs

Happychefuniforms

Bragard USA

Chefwear

Chefworks

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Chef Coats

Lightweight Chef Wear

Cook Shirts

Chef Pants

By End User:

Men’s

Women’s

Unisex

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Chef Uniform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors