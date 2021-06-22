Cheese Ingredients Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2028

Increased consumption of cheese, rising awareness regarding the nutritional value of cheese, increasing consumption of western dietary foods are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Cheese Ingredients market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 97.08 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.0%, Market Trends– Rising demand for cheese and use of advanced technologies in dairy ingredients industry

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cheese Ingredients market was valued at USD 97.08 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Cheese is a concentrated form of milk. Cheese is available as natural and processed cheese. Some of the natural cheese are mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cottage cheese, etc. Natural cheese holds a significant share in the cheese ingredients market due to the rising number of health-conscious consumers. Cheddar cheese of natural cheese type is a preferred choice of consumers due to the benefits that it offers to the heart functioning, sleep patterns, bone health, etc. Other health benefits of cheese like prevention of osteoporosis, prevention of common cancer, improving dental health, healthy weight gain, an excellent source of proteins, vitamins and fats, and improving thyroid health, among others make it a preferable and healthy choice. The shelf life of cheese and higher nutritional value than milk makes it a popular dietary content. Limited supply of calf rennet has resulted the genetic engineering of microbial chymosin by cloning calf prochymosin genes into bacteria. Bioengineered chymosin may be involved in the production of upto 70% of cheese products.

The global Cheese Ingredients market is fragmented with major players like Fonterra Co-operative Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alpura, CSK Food Enrichment, and Arla Foods among others, collectively constituting a competitive market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cultures segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. There are two basic categories of cultures, Mesophilic and Thermophilic. Mesophilic cultures require low heat and are non-operational at higher temperatures while thermophilic cultures need high heat and will not work correctly until those temperatures are reached.

Technological advancements in the dairy industry like chemical-free separation, ice pigging, etc. are proving to be growth drivers for cheese ingredients market. When ice is used for pigging instead of water, it results in less wastage and higher product recovery.

Waste retrieval by activities like utilizing 100% milk is a focus of key market players. Arla Food ingredients use a milk-protein based powder for this purpose, which ensures no production of by-product or waste. Hilmar Cheese is another company that is making efforts to obtain 100% of milk-derived water and redirect it for use in irrigation and landscaping

The natural cheese segment is a rapidly growing segment with a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period; owing to rising health awareness among the people in western countries

Genetically advanced bacteria and microorganisms, as well as genomics and proteomics, are increasingly leading to improved fermentation, and these advances are being widely accepted in the cheese ingredients market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cheese Ingredients market on the basis of cheese type, ingredient and region:

Cheese Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Natural Cheddar Parmesan Mozzarella Gouda Others Swiss Blue Romano Brie Ricotta Feta Cottage

Processed Restricted-melt Standard-melt Quick-melt



Ingredient Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Milk Fresh milk Milk powder Milk cream

Cultures

Enzymes Rennet Lipase

Additives Cheese salts Food colors Others Acetic acid Emulsifiers Molds Herbs & spices Preservatives



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Cheese Ingredients market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2021 to 2028 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

