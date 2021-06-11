Cheddar Cheese Market Size, Growth Rate, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2027: Bega Cheese, Nandini Cheese, Sargento, Burnett Dairy, Bongards, Tetrapak, Parag, Almarai Cheddar Cheese Market by Product Type (Mild Cheddar, Vintage Cheddar, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese, and Others), Type (Processed and Natural), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, E-commerce Platforms, and Others)

The global cheddar cheese market is experiencing a significant growth, and is anticipated to continue this trend in next few years, owing to increase in consumption of westernized food meals. Cheddar cheese is off-white, sharp tasting, and hard cheese, which originated in the village named Cheddar in Somerset, southwest England.

This is attributed to the fact that the temperature and humidity in this region were ideal for maturing of cheese. Presently, cheddar cheese is being consumed worldwide, and has become an indispensable and important part of fast food.

Cheddar cheese-making process includes multiple stages of cutting, heating, and cooking. Extra-mature cheddar cheese, also called as vintage cheddar cheese, requires to be aged for 15 months or more.

The cheese is preserved at a steady temperature, often requiring special environment and facilities. Although cheddar cheese is rich in calcium and protein, it often contains high saturated fat and salt.

This implies that high consumption of cheddar cheese can result in higher blood pressure and high cholesterol level, which further increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, this cheese serves as a rich source of other essential nutrients, such as riboflavin, vitamin B12, phosphorus, zinc, and vitamin A.

Companies covered:

Dairy Farmers of America, Bega Cheese, Nandini Cheese, Sargento, Burnett Dairy, Bongards, Tetrapak, Kraft Heinz, Arla Foods Limited, Fonterra Cooperative Group, Amul, Britannia Industries Ltd., Sargento Food Inc., Parag, and Almarai.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has created medical emergency, due to which the demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical products is increasing. Moreover, during this pandemic, the sales of traditional, healthy, and staple food items has increased considerably.

Frozen non-veg food, fruits& vegetables, eggs, pulses, flour, and whole grains are further experiencing increased demand.. However, nonessential products such as packaged foods, coffee, pastries, milkshakes, sweets, chocolates, cheese, and other bakery products have witnessed decline in their sale.

In addition, lockdown imposed across various countries has hampered the production and supply chain of cheese manufacturers. Furthermore, the consumer buying behavior may change permanently post COVID-19.

On the contrary, companies have to build robust sales plan for recovery, for instance, they might have to adopt e-commerce platform and omnichannel in their supply chain.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in inclination toward consuming westernized dishes and meals in developing countries especially in Asia region is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, changes in food habit and taste & preferences of customers are increasing the demand for cheddar cheese.

Wide usage of cheddar cheese infast food and bakery products is giving traction to the cheddar cheese market. Rise in purchasing power due to increase in disposable income in developing countries is another factor for surge in demand for cheddar cheese.

However, rise in awareness about low-calorie food &beverages among patients suffering from obesity and diabetes in developed countries is anticipated to be a major constraint for cheddar cheese market in the coming years.

The global cheddar cheese market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

New products that exhibit improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. Companies are engaged in making cheddar cheese with improved taste by incorporating new flavors.

In addition, to serve health-conscious consumers, market players are producing natural cheddar cheese, diet cheddar cheese, and plant-based cheese. For instance, in February 2020, Miyoko’s Creamery, a plant-based food company, planned to launch vegan cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Thus, such strategies adopted by key players contribute toward the growth of the global market.

