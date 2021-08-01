Checks for compulsory boarding tests have started | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal police started checks on Sunday of the stricter test obligation for returning travelers.

“There are random checks. We are trying with our strength to check as many travelers as possible,” said the spokesman for the federal police in Pirna, Holger Uhlitzsch, in view of the Saxon border with Poland and the Czech Republic.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) said: “The Bavarian Border Police, in close cooperation with the Federal Police, will monitor travelers returning from abroad as part of the arbitrary veil search to ensure compliance with the stricter rules. ” The Bavarian riot police will also support the agents at the border.

Since Sunday, a test is mandatory when entering Germany. This is to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further towards the end of the summer holidays. All people from the age of 12 must be able to demonstrate on entry that the risk of transmission has been reduced – with proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative test result. Such a requirement already existed for all air passengers. Now it applies to all modes of transport, including those by car or train.

The focus is on highways and train routes

“The focus of the checks is on the highways and federal roads, as well as on the Prague-Berlin train route,” explains Uhlitzsch. But no one is turned back at the borders. The data would be collected and forwarded to the responsible health department. “We also do not levy fines, but pass on reports of an administrative violation to the responsible authorities,” said the spokesman for the federal police.

Proof of a test is required if you are staying in areas with new virus variants of concern. Evidence of recovery or vaccination is not sufficient in this case. In addition, there are now only two instead of three categories for global areas with a higher risk of infection: high-risk areas and areas where new, worrying virus variants are circulating.

Seehofer does not want to exert pressure

Seehofer spoke out against taking further measures to increase pressure on those who refused to vaccinate: “So far we have had a good working principle for those who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered and those who have tested negative. . We have to stick to that. I also do not believe in direct or indirect pressure when it comes to vaccination.” But he spoke out to promote vaccination more than before. “It is the only way to save us from the pandemic. Without sufficient vaccination quota in the population , let’s hop from wave to wave.”

Only about one in four unvaccinated people want to be vaccinated against corona after a survey. In a representative survey by the Insa Institute for “Bild am Sonntag,” 27 percent of those who have not yet accepted a vaccination offer said they could imagine a vaccination. But 54 percent said they generally don’t want to be vaccinated. 19 percent were undecided. 67 percent of those who refused to vaccinate cited a lack of confidence in the vaccines as the main reason.