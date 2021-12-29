Check out this great selection of pop collectible figurines

Deadpool is surely the craziest superhero, and to pay tribute once more to him, we’ve put together a selection of Funko Pop collectible figurines that you will fall in love with.

Deadpool: 30 Years of Loyal Service

With his two feature films, Deadpool was a real hit, and Marvel did it because of that. In fact, this superhero is not like the others, he is really tough and that made all the fans happy.

Today we offer you a small selection of collectable Funko Pop figures from 12.49 euros in our Hitek Store. They are officially licensed and will be delivered to you with the corresponding small window box.

FIGUR FUNKO POP DEADPOOL LARP – 30 YEARS DEADPOOL N ° 780

This Funko Pop shows Deadpool LARP with a belt on his head, a shield, a pair of Converse at his feet and a half-twisted sword in hand. Be careful, it can still cause harm.

FIGURE FUNKO POP DEADPOOL ROME – 30 YEARS DEADPOOL N ° 779

This figure is a clever mix of Deadpool and Caesar with a toga and his laurel wreath. Avenue Deadpool!

FIGURE FUNKO POP DEADPOOL FLAMENCO – 30 YEARS DEADPOOL N ° 778

A little dance? Deadpool shows how rhythmic he is and this pop represents him in flamenco dancing.

FIGURE FUNKO POP DEADPOOL DINOPOOL – 30 YEARS DEADPOOL N ° 777

Far from the main character, Dinopool takes the colors and looks of Deadpool with his famous katanas between his legs.

FIGURE FUNKO POP DEADPOOL BARISTA – 30 YEARS DEADPOOL N ° 775

This pop figure shows Deadpool in a bartender outfit with a big beard, cute mustache and ear spreader. He will come and serve you coffee with a smile.

FIGUR FUNKO POP DEADPOOL GRILL – 30 YEARS DEADPOOL N ° 774

Be careful, this pop will burn and it will be Deadpool’s enemies who will suffer as he is ready to make a little barbecue with his flamethrower.

FUNKO POP DEADPOOL FIGURE – MARVEL ZOMBIE N ° 661

Deadpool isn’t very nice to see under his mask, but that’s where he just took an extra step through that pop zombie.

FIGURE FUNKO POP DEADPOOL LONG – MARVEL LGBTQ N ° 320

This cute Deadpool character features our favorite character Deadpool lying quietly with LGBTQ + colors, a nice fusion.

FUNKO POP DEADPOOL & SCOOTER FIGURE N ° 48

Our superhero decided to go villain hunting on a scooter that looks a lot like an Italian Vespa.