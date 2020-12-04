Check out the first few pictures of the fantastic dragons from the Game of Thrones prequel

The first images of the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, have just been revealed and are arousing the interest of fans on social networks. We invite you to take stock of the Game of Thrones prequel and reveal these first official images.

Our first information on the Game of Thrones prequel

We currently know that the Game of Thrones spin-off series will be centered on the story of House Targaryen and will take place 300 years before the events of the parent series. The two main characters would be female characters, more precisely Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. Rhaenyra Targaryen is the sister of Aegon II, but also and especially the eldest of the children of King Viserys I. Her court venerates her so much that the young woman feels ready to assert herself, and in particular thinks of the throne of the Septs – To usurp crowns and betray their brother in the process. Alicent Hightower, his stepmother and Viserys’ second wife, tries to stop him.

After formalizing this prequel, HBO committed to producing 10 episodes and entrusted this huge project to Colony’s showrunner Ryan Condal. On the production side, Miguel Sapochnik will be responsible for the pilot and some other episodes. Filming will begin in January 2021 at Leavesden Studios in Watford, England. A return to Belfast is therefore not currently planned. That announcement had taken fans by surprise, who thought House of the Dragon would go down the same path as the Game of Thrones production, which Northern Ireland preferred.

The first pictures of dragons revealed

Very little official news has reached us of the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel lately. The fact that the series released the first images of the dragons that we may soon discover is an event in itself:

Dragons are coming. # HouseoftheDragon will start production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY

3rd December 2020

As you can see, the Game of Thrones official account has made it their business to spread the word on Twitter. This announcement was eagerly awaited as we learned in the Game of Thrones franchise that the dragons were smaller than they were when they started and thus lost their size and power as the Targaryens lose their powers over the years. . Even before we saw the first pictures, we had expected a kite that was much larger than Drogon. It must be said that the growth of dragons is very slow and has no end: as long as it is alive, a dragon continues to grow. The conditions in which it grows also play an important role, because if the dragon is trapped or malnourished, its growth can be greatly slowed down or even stopped. It will therefore be interesting to see the cause and effect relationship in terms of the dragon’s living conditions and its ultimate size in the dragon’s house.

The production of the prequel should therefore start well in the Leavesden Studios in 2021 to be presented to the public in 2022, as expected. Regarding the aspect of dragons that has just been revealed, we would like to share it with you. Let’s answer our survey if you want to get back on the topic: