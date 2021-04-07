Check out the epic trailer for the upcoming superhero series on Netflix

The productions that include superheroes keep renewing themselves for our greatest pleasure. After discovering The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, for example, then The Boys on Amazon Prime and, at that moment, Invincible, we have to go back to Netflix to see a brand new series that is already making a lot of talk. she: Jupiter’s legacy.

Jupiter’s Legacy Series

Jupiter’s Legacy is a series based on the comics of Mark Millar, the well-known comic book writer for Kingsman, Kick-Ass who is also known for inspiring Captain America: Civil War and Logan (2017). Netflix has acquired the film and television rights to Millars Comics to create what is one of the most anticipated series of 2021: Jupiter’s Legacy.

If you’ve never heard of this series, here’s the roundup: After nearly a century of protecting humanity, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to carry on the legacy. But tensions mount as young superheroes eager to prove their worth struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputation – and demand personal standards. It’s an epic, decades-long superhero drama that navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.

Regarding the casting of this series, we wrote a previous article about it. It has to be said that the casting was revealed with a very well done first video that also made our mouth watering. Today we have the chance to read the trailer for Jupiter’s Legacy, and we can’t wait to hear what you think of it as we take our poll at the end of the article.

Jupiter’s Legacy First Trailer

As you will see, the series includes Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson / The Utopian as well as many other superheroes like Walter Sampson / Brainwave, Grace Sampson / Lady Liberty, Fitz Small / The Flare or George Hutchene / Skyfox. If you are confused because you haven’t read the Mark Millar comics, don’t worry. If you watch the Jupiter’s Legacy trailer, you should see more clearly:

The trailer revolves around the character of Sheldon Sampson, who, in his own words, “fights every day to keep this family from falling apart”. We also note that the Netflix franchise will be directly inspired by the first two volumes of the Jupiter’s Legacy comic book series as well as the Jupiter’s Circle prequel. According to the trailer, we will have to wait until May 7th to discover Jupiter’s legacy on Netflix. Are you planning to be one of those who will see this series on Netflix? Do not hesitate to answer our survey as well as the comment section!