Check Out The Emotional Feminist Alternative Ending Marvel Suppressed (Video)

Black Widow, which hit theaters on July 7th, allowed us to learn a little more about the complex past of SHIELD’s best agent. Today Disney + just unveiled an alternate ending for the film on its streaming platform. In fact, what we could see wasn’t the only thing Marvel aimed at.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the films Black Widow and Avengers: Endgame, as well as the Loki series. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

The logical end of Black Widow

The character of Scarlett Johansson, who has been in the MCU since Iron Man 2, was not previously entitled to her solo film. Although released during Phase 4 of the MCU, the film is not a sequel to Avengers: Endgame, but rather takes place right after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before those of Avengers Infinity War.

The film Black Widow explores Natasha Romanoff’s past as the darker part of her past reappears. The famous spy faces a massive conspiracy linked to her past life. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must reconnect with her espionage activities and with people she no longer has any connection with.

The official ending of Black Widow featured the character of Scarlett Johansson getting footage from her boyfriend Mason and getting on a jet to find Steve Rogers. This ending made it possible to connect Black Widow with Avengers: Infinity War.

The movie, which is still in theaters, is also available to stream on Disney + in the US. And the SVOD service just revealed an alternate ending for Black Widow.

The touching and feminist end of the black widow

This alternate ending shows Natasha Romanoff returning to the neighborhood she grew up in and watching kids play. They have fun playing the Avengers and we can see that these are girls who play Thor and Falcon.

It cannot be ruled out that this is a nod to the multiverse that Sylvie opened up in the final episode of the Loki series. The Multiverse, which will be a very important part of Phase 4 of the MCU, introduces the concept of “variants”, that is, alternative versions of superheroes.

If Marvel preferred to opt for a logical and moving ending that would allow the events of the film to be linked with those of Avengers: Infinity War, this equally moving alternate ending also carries a strong and feminist message. In fact, the character of Black Widow inspires many people and is also a strong role model for young girls around the world.

The character of Black Widow sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame to save his friend Hawkeye in the search for the soul stone on the planet Vormir. A gesture that Scarlett Johansson described in an interview as a selfless and generous act and being in such a state of mind is something incredibly powerful.

