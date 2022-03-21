Check Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 features, weapons, and characters here!!

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic Games has added a lot of new things for people to do. Mantling, a faster running speed, and more are some of the new things in the game. There are also a lot of new weapons for people to use, like a combat SMG, a Striker burst rifle, and more.

Mantling: This feature has been used in a lot of games that use parkour as a way to move around. If you want to jump between two buildings in Fortnite, you can now use your hands to help you get up.

New sprint metres have been added to the game, and the default movement speed is now faster. This will help players get around in less time. During a sprint, players will also be able to hit them with their shoulders to get them to move.

In addition to their health and shield, players can now also have an Overshield. This is to keep them safe. While causing damage, the Overshield will run out first. Players’ shield and health will also run out.

Characters in Fortnite Chapter 3 of Season 2

Defeat SMG

Striker is a burst rifle that shoots.

The Repair Torch can be used to fix things.

Chapter 3 Season 2 has added new characters.

It is called Tsuki 2.0.

Gunnar

It’s Kiara’s K.O.

Erisa

Prowler

Release notes for the Fortnite Creative V20.00 update

The Collectibles gallery now has Class support, so you can make Collectibles only available to a certain class or even show them to that class.

In the Gazebo Prefab, the green light post had a problem with its LOD. I fixed it.

Fixed a problem with the Skydive Volume device that caused players to stay in the skydive animation when a game ended in Creative mode, even though the game had ended.

Fixed a problem with the round settings device. It had settings like “Join in Progress” that was off.

A problem with the Teleporter caused a Link to a Target to fail after the game started. The Teleporter has now been fixed.

I fixed a problem with the Random Number device that made it so that the numbers didn’t line up.

Fixed a problem with the Pop-up Dialog device that caused no icons to be copied to the quick bar when you used the phone tool to make a quick bar.

Some platforms didn’t let the Fire Volume device setting Allow Objects to Burn override the Enable Fire island setting on some devices. This was fixed.

It was possible for a player to enter DBNO in single-player games because of a glitch.

During gameplay, the phone tool and pickaxe bindings looked to be switched. This has been fixed.

Changes: We have made some changes to how content is grouped in the Creative Inventory.

Everything that has been recently added or is new this season will now be at the top of its tab. Before, this was only done for the Prefab and Gallery tabs. Now, this is done for all of them.

Consumables can now be sorted by how rare they are.

Content that is categorized as Spring will now be at the top of the list.

On the XL Islands, the Thermometer didn’t show up correctly because of a bug.

