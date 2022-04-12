Check Billy Ray Cyrus net worth, personal life here!!

Country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus net worth of $20 million. He is probably best known for being the father of Miley Cyrus, but his own musical career has been well-known as well.

Early in life

Ron Cyrus was a politician and a former steelworker. He and Ruth Ann Casto had Billy Ray Cyrus on August 25, 1961, when he was just a baby. When Cyrus was four, he already had a good voice. His parents split up in 1966. As a child, his grandfather was a Pentecostal preacher. He was always around gospel music and bluegrass. He went to Georgetown College on a baseball scholarship, but he dropped out of school his junior year to study music.

Career

Cyrus was in the band Sly Dog. He lived in his neighbor’s car while he tried to get a record deal, and he lived in the car. Turns out that Mercury Nashville Records agreed to let him sign a deal with them, and he played Reba McEntire’s show in front of her fans.

Cyrus released his first album “Some Gave All” in 1992. It was an instant hit and a big hit with sales. In the Billboard charts, it came in at number one. Four of the songs on the album were in the top 40 at the time they were made. This album has increased Billy Ray Cyrus Net Worth.

There was a song called “Achy Breaky Heart.” 9x multi-platinum in the U.S. It was the first debut album to top the Billboard Country Albums chart, and it has been certified 9x platinum in the U.S. It Won’t Be the Last, his second album, came out in 1993. It also came out on top of the charts. Storm in the Heartland was his third record for Mercury Records. It came out in 1994 and was his third album. Failed to reach the top 10, and both singles didn’t make it to the top 10 as well.

Cyrus released his most critically acclaimed album, “Trail of Tears,” in 1996. The singles didn’t do very well on the charts. On “Shot Full of Love,” Cyrus’s last album for Mercury, he put out a record in 1998. A lot of people didn’t like this album, so Cyrus left Mercury Records in 1999 to work with Monument Records. His first album for them came out in 2000, and it didn’t do very well on the charts or make a lot of money. He then switched to Christian music and made two albums in that style. It was in 2008 that Cyrus came back after taking a break from music and switching to acting. She went on to release six more albums. He was in the remix of Lil Nas X’s rap song “Old Town Road.” The remix went to the top of the Billboard Charts. The song was also nominated for a lot of Grammy Awards, and many of them.

The 16 studio albums and 53 singles that Cyrus has made during his career have been released over the course of his music. It’s one of his best-known songs. The single was the first one in Australia to go triple platinum, which means it sold a million copies. A lot of people say that the song spread the line dance craze. The song has been translated into more than 100 languages. Billie Ray Cyrus has also hit number one with “Could’ve Been Me” and “In the Heart of a Woman.”

Acting Career

TV show “Doc” ran from 2001 to 2004. Cyrus was on the show for a while. He had a small role in the 2001 film “Mulholland Drive,” which was made by David Lynch. In 2005, he starred in a stage show called “Annie Get Your Gun” in Toronto. He has had a lot of small roles in TV shows like “The Nanny” and “The Love Boat.” “Hannah Montana: The Movie” won Cyrus a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor in 2009. In 2010, he starred in a Jackie Chan movie called “The Spy Next Door,” which was made in 2010. It was later that year that he and his son, Trace Cyrus, were part of a Syfy show called “UFO: Unbelievably Freakin’ Obvious,” in which they talked about UFOs.

As a child, Miley Cyrus starred with her father in the Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana.” It ran from 2005 to 2011. he made the movie “Hannah Montana: The Movie” in 2009, and he made eight episodes of the TV show “Surprise Homecoming” in 2011. In 2016, he started starring in and making the TV show “Still the King.” When Sharknado 2 came out last year, he did a cameo in the second one. His acting career is also responsible for high Billy Ray Cyrus net worth.

Accolades

The American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and the World Music Awards are some of the many awards he has won. In 1995, he was given the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment, and he was very happy about it. He won two Grammys in 2020 for his performance on the “Old Town Road” remix: Best Pop Duo or Group Performance and Best Music Video.

Personal life

There are six children in total: Miley Cyrus (born as Destiny Hope in 1992) is one of them. She was married twice and had three other children with her first husband.

He married Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991. Co-writing “Where’m I going to live?” and “Some Gave All” The songs were on Cyrus’s first album.

When Billy married Leticia Jean Finley, an actress and producer, in 1993, he did it in a secret way. He was told not to by his record company. It was because of the marriage that he took in two young children from Finley’s previous relationships. The family lived on a farm near Nashville, Tennessee until they moved to Los Angeles for the filming of “Hannah Montana.” He filed for divorce in 2010, but he dropped it. Tish filed for divorce in 2013, but she did not get it. Their marriage was officially over in 2017 after they went to therapy. She filed for divorce in April 2022, after 28 years of marriage.

Billy Ray Cyrus net worth

According to sources, the 60-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. Even though detailed information on his assets is not available, he has accumulated a lot of wealth as a singer, songwriter, and actor.