cheaper and more powerful graphics cards than the Nvidia RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090

For many years, Nvidia has been THE benchmark for graphics chips, and AMD struggled to keep up, but that was until AMD’s last press conference, which just outperformed its competitor with its new Radeon RX 6000 cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000> Nvidia RTX 30xx

AMD has finally unveiled its new Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards and it must be said that the founder hit hard! In fact, the new generation is much more efficient than Nvidia’s RTX 30xx, as we could see in the various graphics thanks to its new RDNA2 architecture (7 nm), as can also be found in the Xbox series X and PlayStation 5 And for those who are worried about the energy drain, AMD announces that it has worked hard on this part not to blow up the meters (300 watts announced).

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT> GeForce RTX 3090AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT> GeForce RTX 3080AMD Radeon RX 6800> GeForce RTX 3070

What are the new AMD cards made of:

Radeon RX 6900 XT: 80 processing units, 2015 MHz base rate, 2250 MHz game mode rate, 128 MB infinity cache buffer, 16 GB GDDR6 memory Radeon RX 6800 XT: 72 processing units, 2015 base rate MHz, game mode frequency 2250 MHz, 128 MB infinity cache Buffer, 16 GB GDDR6 memory Radeon RX 6800: 60 processing units, base frequency 1815 MHz, game mode frequency 2105 MHz, 128 MB infinity buffer cache, 16 GB memory in GDDR6

AMD cheaper than NVIDIA

AMD hit the nail on the head with a cheaper price offer than its competitor and very fast availability:

Radeon RX 6800: $ 579 (available November 18) Radeon RX 6800 XT: $ 649 (available November 18) Radeon RX 6900 XT: $ 999 (available December 8)

In the meantime, Nvidia is negotiating a large buyout.