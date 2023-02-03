Friday, February 3, 2023
ChatGPT Is The Fastest Growing Ap In The History Of Web Applications

UBS analysis simply confirmed that ChatGPT is the “fastest-growing shopper utility in historical past,” based on analysis from UBS analysis simply introduced that ChatGPT.

“In 20 years following the Web house, we can’t recall a sooner ramp in a shopper web app. By comparability, TikTok took 9 months to achieve 100 million month-to-month customers, and Instagram about 2.5 years.”

OpenAI, the corporate behind ChatGPT additionally has simply launched a brand new service referred to as ChatGPT Plus, a $20 per thirty days subscription service that can provide customers sooner response instances, preferential entry to ChatGPT throughout peak instances, and precedence entry to new options.

Microsoft additionally has additional invested in OpenAI with a $10B funding. This strategic transfer has additional spurred Google, The Alphabet firm is engaged on a response to the speedy development ChatGPT

Google can be accelerating the testing of “Apprentice Bard,” a ChatBot, the place workers can ask questions and obtain solutions just like ChatGPT.

I believe a early launch might be available in the market within the Spring … The race is on between these two Giants. Google has essentially the most present content material —- of their search attain and what Google is sensible about is simplicity.

What Microsoft has going for it’s they personal the desktop, so the place am I at all times working.

It is going to come all the way down to the standard of the solutions, and making certain we don’t have halo hallucination amplification.

