Chatbot Market Latest Trends, Technology Advancement and Global Outlook 2021 to 2025 |IBM Corporation, Dialogflow (Google), and Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon Lex)

The Global Chatbot Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report also takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The chatbot market was valued at USD 17.17 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 102.29 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 34.75% over the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Chatbot Market: IBM Corporation, Dialogflow (Google), and Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon Lex), among others.

Industry News and Updates:

April 2020 – IBM with its Watson Assistant chatbots is helping government agencies, healthcare organizations, and academic institutions throughout the world to use AI to put critical data and information into the hands of their citizens.

February 2020 – Creative Virtual has a partnership with Spitch AG, the leading developer of enterprise speech solutions in Switzerland. The collaboration will utilize the best-of-breed technologies of both companies to provide their customers with innovative self-service solutions. The integration of Creative Virtuals V-Person natural language chatbots and Spitch’s voice technology brings an industry-leading voice bot offering to the market.

Market Overview:

– A chatbot is basically an artificial intelligence-powered application that converses with a human being to solve a problem or to answer a certain query. This reduces the operational time and enhances efficiency, that aides to the market growth. According to Salesforce, 69% of consumers prefer to use chatbots for the speed at which they can communicate with a brand.

– Moreover, the demand for voice-activated smart devices is gaining high traction due to high convenience and fully-automated processes. In January 2020, Google launched Meena, an AI chatbot. It is a multi-turn open-domain chatbot trained end-to-end on data mined. The neutral network of Meena contains about 2.6 billion parameters.

– Chatbots are poised to grow at a significant rate, owing to which the companies are ready to adopt the technology to their existing business portfolio.According to MIT technology review, 90% of the business reported faster complaints resolution with the bots.

– Chatbot adopters are looking towards establishing such connection with their customers to leverage on long-term relation for steady stream of revenues. This has led to incorporation of their customer service through diverse major messaging applications, such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.According to a study by Accenture Digital, 57% of business claimed that chatbot delivers large Return on Investment on mininimal investment.

– The chatbot are increasingly deployed in various end user industries such as Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, among others. For instance, in September 2019, YES Bank, an Indian Private sector bank introduced YES ROBOT, an artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot to support its customers. Developed by Microsoft, YES ROBOT enables customers to perform financial and non-financial banking transactions by using conversational AI, which has extensive financial knowledge.

– In January 2020, QliqSOFT, specializing in secure, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication solutions, announced the launch of its healthcare chatbot platform, Quincy. Quincy offers chatbot templates that address care-specific use cases that include pre-configured intents and dialogue flows or customized chatbots that can be built to suit unique customer needs.

– Also, the chatbot is providing millions of people with the necessary information pertaining to COVID-19 daily. For instance, in April 2020, WHO has launched a Facebook Messenger version of its WHO Health Alert platform that offers instant and accurate information about COVID-19 via Facebook’s global reach.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Chatbot market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Size Estimation:

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

This Chatbot Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

