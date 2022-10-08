Chase Freedom Cards Get a 5% Intro Bonus on Groceries

Chase has introduced a brand new spending bonus for brand spanking new cardholders with the Chase Freedom Flex and Chase Freedom Limitless bank cards. Along with the playing cards’ customary sign-up bonus, customers can even earn 5% money again on the primary $12,000 spent at grocery shops over the primary 12 months from account opening.

Key Takeaways The Chase Freedom Flex and Limitless playing cards are providing accelerated rewards on grocery retailer purchases over the primary 12 months for brand spanking new cardholders.

The brand new 5% grocery bonus replaces one the cardboard issuer supplied on fuel station purchases.

Between the playing cards’ customary bonus and the grocery bonus, new cardholders can earn as much as $800 in money again over their first 12 months with the cardboard.

Chase Freedom Cardholders Get a Break on Groceries

Whenever you open a brand new Chase Freedom Flex or Chase Freedom Limitless bank card, you may earn a $200 money bonus after you spend $500 in the course of the first three months. On high of that, you can even earn as much as $600 in money again if you use your card to buy at grocery shops.

The bonus consists of 5% money again on as much as $12,000 in grocery retailer purchases over the primary 12 months of card membership.

It is necessary to notice, nevertheless, that the grocery retailer class doesn’t embrace all retailers that promote groceries. Specifically, Chase excludes Goal and Walmart within the bonus language. The cardboard issuer’s phrases additionally exclude warehouse golf equipment like Sam’s Membership and Costco, in addition to drugstores and different smaller retailers specializing in only some grocery objects.

The Chase Freedom Flex generally gives the identical rewards fee on grocery retailer purchases as one in every of its rotating class bonuses—it was one in every of two 5% bonus classes in the course of the first quarter of 2022. However there aren’t many playing cards that may supply that fee on extra of an ongoing foundation, giving new cardholders a superb technique to rack up money again throughout their first 12 months.

One other card, the Blue Money Most popular Card from American Categorical, gives a 6% cash-back rewards fee on U.S. grocery store purchases that does not expire after a 12 months, although it caps your spending at $6,000 per 12 months, after which you earn simply 1% again.

If you happen to’re contemplating one of many Chase Freedom bank cards to make the most of the grocery bonus, be sure to additionally think about the long-term worth you will get and whether or not the playing cards’ different rewards charges align along with your spending habits. Take your time to check rewards bank cards to make sure that you discover the best match for you.