Charles White, USC’s Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who gained the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.

USC introduced the loss of life of White, who continues to be the Trojans’ profession dashing chief with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of most cancers in Newport Seashore, California, the college stated.

“He was the hardest participant I’ve ever coached,” stated John Robinson, White’s former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. “He was actually uncommon in that regard. He was an important participant and simply beloved taking part in the sport. These are the issues I bear in mind probably the most. He was a very robust man, and he was a particularly gifted athlete. However the toughness … wow!”

A two-time All-American and Los Angeles native, White gained a nationwide title in 1978 earlier than claiming the Heisman within the following season, when he captained the Trojans and led the nation in yards dashing. White led the Trojans in dashing in every of his last three seasons. He additionally gained the Walter Camp, Maxwell and Pop Warner Awards after his senior season.

He was named the Rose Bowl’s most useful participant in each video games following the 1978 and 1979 seasons. White was the third of USC’s document eight Heisman winners, and he’s nonetheless regarded reverently on the faculty lengthy often called Tailback U.

“Charles White was one of many all-time nice Trojans,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn stated. “A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous All-American and an NCAA document setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold.”

White was the twenty seventh general decide within the 1980 draft by Cleveland, and he spent 5 years with the Browns, lacking the complete 1983 season as a consequence of harm. He joined the Rams in 1985 and performed 4 extra seasons beneath Robinson, ending his NFL profession with 3,075 yards dashing.

After his NFL retirement, he coached USC’s working backs from 1993-97 whereas once more working for Robinson, who had returned to the Trojans. He additionally held administrative jobs within the Trojans’ athletic division.

White is survived by his ex-wife, Judianne White-Basch, their 5 kids and a granddaughter. Memorial service particulars are pending.