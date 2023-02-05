Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who performed a straight-laced information anchor reverse Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver Metropolis, California. He was 86.

Kimbrough performed newsman Jim Dial throughout the ten seasons of CBS hit sitcom “Murphy Brown” between 1988 and 1998, incomes an Emmy nomination in 1990 for excellent supporting actor in a comedy sequence. He reprised the function for 3 episodes within the 2018 reboot.

The New York Occasions first reported his demise and his son confirmed it Sunday to The Related Press.

Kimbrough’s spouse, actor Beth Howland who performed diner server Vera on the Seventies and ’80s CBS sitcom “Alice,” died in 2016. They married in 2002, greater than a decade after his 1991 divorce from his first spouse, Mary Jane (Wilson) Kimbrough, who died in 2007.

The Occasions studies that Kimbrough is survived by a sister, Linda Kimbrough, a son, John Kimbrough, and a stepdaughter, Holly Howland.

Born Might 23, 1936, Kimbrough spent years within the New York theater scene. He was nominated for a Tony in 1971 for his Broadway efficiency within the Steven Sondheim musical “Firm.”

Kimbrough additionally lent his voice to a gargoyle named Victor in Disney’s animated movie “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”