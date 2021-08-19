Chaos around Kabul Airport | free press

Kabul/Washington (dpa) – There is still chaos around the airport in the Afghan capital Kabul. Local helpers from German organizations reported Thursday that the streets were overcrowded and in some cases impassable.

American soldiers did not allow them at the entrances, two local employees reported to the German news agency. CNN journalist Clarissa Ward, one of the few foreign journalists still on the scene, spoke of a “tornado of madness”. According to her, people threw babies over the fence to keep them safe. The Taliban are on their way with whips and weapons to stop the people.

Joe Biden: Chaos was inevitable

US President Joe Biden stressed that the chaos during the US troop withdrawal was inevitable – due to the collapse of the Afghan government, military and the rapid takeover by the militant Islamist Taliban.

Biden assured ABC television that U.S. soldiers could remain at the airport, if necessary, after the scheduled August 31 departure date. “If there are still American citizens, we’ll stay until we get them all gone.”

When asked if the US government made mistakes or if the situation could have been handled better, Biden replied: “No. I don’t think we’d make it in a way (…) to get out without chaos. I don’t know how to do that.”

After their conquest, the Taliban took power in the country on Sunday. Many Afghans fear a return to the reign of terror of the Islamists in the 1990s, in which, for example, women were excluded from public life and the ideas of the Islamists were enforced with barbaric punishments. Many people therefore want to leave the country. Germany, the US and other countries are currently flying out their own nationals and Afghan aid workers.

But Biden admitted he had problems with the Taliban’s approach to evacuating Afghans. The Islamists would “cooperate” and allow American citizens and embassy employees to leave the country. However, in view of the evacuation of the former Afghan employees of the US authorities and armed forces, there are “slightly more difficulties” in getting them out.

Gunshots and tear gas

A former foreign agency helper told the DPA on Thursday: “The US soldiers only let their people through.” Another local officer reported trying to get to the airport from 8pm to 2am. An American soldier said that someone had to come and see if he was really a local German worker. Shots were fired in the air time after time. Tear gas was also used.

There are several entrances at Kabul Airport. Many people are standing at the entrance to the civilian part, which is located on the south side of the airport. Commercial flights are processed from there, but are currently being discontinued. On the north side there is an entrance to the military area. Another entrance is located about a kilometer east of the entrance to the civilian section.

Around these entrances – as well as along the blast-proof walls that surround the site – thousands of people wait or try to get to the site in some way.

There is great concern internationally. EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell called it a “catastrophe for the values ​​and credibility of the West”. They failed to guide the country towards a modern state. According to the United Nations, there is a shortage of at least 700 million euros in donations to support the people of Afghanistan.

According to a newspaper report, Italy wants to convene a special summit of the main industrialized and emerging countries (G20). A video conference of the heads of state and government of the G7 is also discussed for next week.