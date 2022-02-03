Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street) is traumatized by this character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has allowed us to (re)discover iconic characters but also lesser-known characters from the Marvel stable. However, some were not so lucky. Luckily, there’s still a chance to spot them in “standalone” movies that aren’t part of the MCU. But sometimes projects never come to fruition. Actor Channing Tatum had to learn this the hard way.

Marvel at the cinema: a complicated journey

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly hugely popular, but that doesn’t mean things always go according to plan behind the scenes. Even before we saw the light of day, we knew that there were sometimes internal differences of opinion or that certain projects were quickly forgotten. A problem that doesn’t come from the MCU. Indeed, it seems that the Marvel superheroes have never had much luck: Spider-Man 4, X-Men: Magneto, The Fantastic Four 3… the canceled films are legion. Another particularly interesting project involving a never-before-seen-on-screen hero was canceled at the last moment.

The project in question was just supposed to be a Marvel that didn’t take place within the MCU and would have introduced the character of Gambit. Real name Remy LeBeau, he first appeared in the comic series Uncanny X-Men in the summer of 1990 and quickly joined the famous superhero team. Gambit first appeared in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where he was portrayed by actor Gavin Hood. But in it is Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street, Magic Mike), who was set to take on the role for a spin-off movie. But after many postponements, the feature film was finally canceled, leaving the 41-year-old actor at the bottom of the abyss.

From disappointment to disappointment

Channing Tatum, while not on the brink of depression, was still “traumatized,” as he explained in a recent interview with Variety. The actor has always been a huge Marvel fan and an even bigger Gambit fan. A superhero who, in his opinion, stands out from the rest because of his nonchalance and, above all, his keen sense of fashion. Channing Tatum therefore seemed to have fresh and original ideas for the character, but experienced a first disappointment in 2006.

2014 presented a new opportunity. This time he’s being called up for an X-Men spin-off centered on Gambit, which is being developed by Fox Studios, in which he would star and co-direct the whole thing. Only the internal problems and difficulties are multiplied, so that the film is postponed many times. After years of difficulties, the release date was finally set for March 13, 2020. But last year, Disney bought Fox and the project failed. An event that Channing Tatum experienced particularly badly.

I turned off the Marvel machine. I couldn’t watch any more of the films. i loved the character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was really ready to play it.

He had also started acting his role since the project was finally shelved by Disney after a month of filming. The company logically never took on the project as they intend to one day integrate the X-Men into the MCU. Whether Channing could be called back to take over the role of Gambit is no less certain. Anyway, the actor isn’t closing doors, reiterating that he “would love to do it[t] played Gambit”. Fingers crossed for him.