Changes in Consumer Behaviour During COVID-19 Outbreak May Affect Growth of APAC Memory Packaging Market

Due to the soaring investments, in billions of dollars, in semiconductor equipment and materials in China, the demand for memory packaging in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to record a monumental growth in the coming years. Moreover, the expansion of the manufacturing industry in China is propelling the usage of memory packaging and advancement of assembly infrastructure in the country.

The increasing demand for advanced architecture in consumer electronics, rising popularity of miniaturized electronic devices, and surging uptake of tablets, smartphones, and gaming devices are also responsible for the boom in the demand for memory packaging in the region.

As noted above, a major factor boosting the demand for memory packaging in China is the country’s escalating efforts, in the form of surging investments and swift technological innovations, in advancing its semiconductor industry. At present, China accounts for an around one-third share in the annual global spending on packaging and assembly equipment, and this figure is only going to rise in future. Over the last few years, China has significantly reduced thˇe gap between chip technology developers and foreign chipmakers.

