Change music in the realm, achievements, and Radiant Spincrystal

Genshin Impression has a novel in-game function referred to as the Serenitea Pot, which permits gamers to design their very own houses. Contained in the pot, followers can get pleasure from actions like rising supplies, growing the friendship ranges of characters, conserving NPC creatures, and even taking part in music utilizing totally different devices just like the Euphonium Unbound.

One can play many forms of music based mostly on the 4 unlocked areas of Teyvat contained in the Serenitea Pot and earn as much as 25 Primogem rewards from achievements.

Play an enormous choice of tracks inside Genshin Impression Serenitea Pot

Genshin Impression gamers can use many devices to play music, and considered one of them is the Euphonium Unbound.

Here’s a information on the right way to use the gadget and alter the music contained in the Serenitea Pot:

1) Purchase Euphonium Unbound

Purchase Euphonium Unbound from Tubby (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

You should buy Euphonium Unbound from Tubby’s Realm Depot, in entrance of the principle mansion entrance.

On the record of things, you will note two devices with the identical identify—Euphonium Unbound: Hovering and Euphonium Unbound: Winding—and you will get them for 300 realm cash every. Their features are primarily the identical, and the one distinction is that the previous is used to play music outdoors the mansion and the latter inside.

2) Place Euphonium Unbound

Place Euphonium Unbound in your realm (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

As soon as you’ve got bought Euphonium Unbound, you may place it anyplace you need utilizing the usual design strategies contained in the Serenitea Pot.

3) Work together with the gadget to play, change, or unlock music

Checklist of music tracks (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Work together with the gadget, and it’ll open a listing of Genshin Impression soundtracks. Now you can play any unlocked track out there in your Euphonium Unbound music record.

Activate as much as 87 songs and get three Genshin Impression achievements

A complete of 87 tracks could be performed utilizing Euphonium Unbound. To unlock all of them, you want one other particular merchandise referred to as the Radiant Spincrystal. They’re normally discovered within the wild and probably the most random locations, from rooftops and gardens to the desert of Sumeru.

Sadly, not all 87 Radiant Spincrystals could be obtained utilizing the Genshin Impression interactive map like chests and different gadgets, as every world has solely a sure variety of these things.

Get two random tracks from Chubby (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

One other methodology to acquire Radiant Spincrystal is buying it from Chubby, the touring salesman. He sells two Spincrystals in each participant’s pot for 100 cash, and the monitor numbers are all the time random.

Chubby visits the Serenitea Pot solely on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You’ll be able to maintain visiting your pals’ pots on weekends to trade as many tracks as potential.

Be aware that you would be able to solely purchase the identical Radiant Spincrystal monitor as soon as.

Full achievements to rise up to 25 Primogems

Get the Genshin Impression achievement It is Yesterday As soon as Extra (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Genshin Impression additionally rewards followers with three achievements and Primogems for unlocking tracks within the Euphonium Unbound record of music.

It is Yesterday As soon as Extra achievement and 5 Primogems for activating 10 tunes

It is Yesterday As soon as Extra achievement and 10 Primogems for activating 30 tunes

It is Yesterday As soon as Extra achievement and 20 Primogems for activating 60 tunes

The names of the achievements are the identical, however they’re totally different within the tier.



