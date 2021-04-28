Chancellor: exclusion from shame Sinti and Roma | Free press

She has been committed to the interests of the Sinti and Roma for years – which is why Chancellor Merkel is now recognized. There is still much to be done in the fight against anti-Gypsyism, she says.

Mannheim (dpa) – For her commitment to the rights of the Sinti and Roma, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) received the European civil rights prize from the Sinti and Roma on Wednesday.

The Christian Democrat said at the digital awards ceremony in Mannheim that she saw the award as an invitation and an incentive to continue to champion the interests of the minority. The award was linked to the clear message to everyone to turn against anti-Naziism – “in this country and across Europe,” she stressed. It is unfortunate that the minority in Germany continues to suffer from prejudice and exclusion. “We can’t overlook it.”

“The Chancellor has done a lot for the minority and stands like no other for an open, democratic Europe committed to the rule of law,” said Romani Rose, head of the Central Council of Germany’s Sinti and Roma. Many people admire their straightforwardness, especially Sinti and Roma. “We thank you for your commitment to us in many areas of your political action,” he said to the Chancellor.

According to Merkel’s request, half of the 15,000 euros in prize money will go to the Dortmunder Grünbau GmbH, which campaigns for community aid with and for Sinti and Roma in the city, but also organizes related projects in, for example, Bulgarians. The other half of the money goes to the international Roma youth network Ternype.

The Heidelberg Documentation and Culture Center and the Central Council of the German Sinti and Roma present the prize every two years together with the Manfred Lautenschläger Foundation.

Founder Manfred Lautenschläger emphasized that Germany had a special historical responsibility after the crimes of the National Socialists against the minority. “It therefore has a duty to exert its influence when people are discriminated against and racially marginalized, as is the case, for example, in the countries of Southeastern and Central Europe.”

According to the documentation center, 60,000 to 70,000 Sinti and Roma have German citizenship. About 200,000 people belonging to the minority live in Germany without a German passport.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99