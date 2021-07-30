Chancellor candidate Laschet admits mistakes in his own book | free press

It hasn’t been long since the accusations of plagiarism rained down on chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock. Now there are also copyright doubts about a book by Armin Laschet.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor-candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) has mistakes in his book «The emerging republic. Immigration as an opportunity » from 2009 and apologized for it.

“At least one author of the material used in the book is not mentioned in the text or in the source list,” Laschet said on Friday at the request of the German news agency. “To clarify whether there are more errors in it, I have the book checked immediately.”

There are clearly errors in the book for which he is responsible, Laschet explains. “I apologize for this, because for me being careful when writing works and respecting copyright law is also a matter of respecting other authors.”

A reference to possible parallels between a passage from Laschet’s book and another publication had already been made public on Twitter.

In the book, the current Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia called for a “third German unity”: after the integration of the expellees and reunification, the integration of immigrants is now on the agenda.

He wrote the work in his former role as North Rhine-Westphalia’s integration minister, Laschet said. “It is a contribution to the debate and it served to present the work of the first Ministry of Integration in Germany and to promote a new integration policy across the country. That is why an appeal was made to the ministry for the book.” This is apparent from the bibliography and the source reference.

The net proceeds of the book were donated to the “Coach eV” integration project, which was closely associated with the work of the Ministry, which has been known since 2009.