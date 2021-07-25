Chancellery Minister: Vaccinated people get more freedom | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) has called on people to get vaccinated against corona and announced possible restrictions on unvaccinated people in the autumn.

There are two arguments in favor of the vaccination, Braun told the Bild am Sonntag. The vaccination protects 90 percent against a serious corona disease. “And: Vaccinated people will certainly have more freedom than unvaccinated people.”

As long as the vaccines against the Delta variant help so well, a classic lockdown is no longer necessary, according to Braun. But if Germany were to have a high fourth wave, it would not be without consequences. “In the case of a high infection rate despite testing concepts, unvaccinated people should reduce their contacts,” he explained. “This may also mean that certain offers such as restaurant, cinema and stadium visits are no longer possible, even for those who have not been vaccinated because the residual risk is too high.”

When asked if this is legal, Braun replied “yes”. “The state has a duty to protect the health of its citizens,” he said. This includes a healthcare system that does not have to postpone cancer and joint operations in the winter to treat corona patients. And that includes protecting those who haven’t been vaccinated.”

If the incidence rises as expected, it will also be very difficult to keep the infections out of schools. “That is why it is very clear to me: parents, teachers, carers and school bus drivers must be vaccinated. If these groups are all vaccinated, the risk for the children is smaller.” In addition, the mask requirement must apply consistently in public buses and trains and in school lessons, where distance and ventilation are insufficient.

Municipalities are against lockdown

Meanwhile, the municipalities appealed to the federal and state governments to prevent another corona lockdown in the fall. A lockdown would be devastating for the people, but also for the economy, the director of the Association of Cities and Towns, Gerd Landsberg, told the papers of the Funke media group (Sunday). Many citizens would hardly accept such a measure, he said. Federal and state governments should quickly agree on when and where standards would apply for further restrictions in the fall.

“It is foreseeable that the incidence rates will continue to rise,” Landsberg said. However, the course of the disease is less severe, as it primarily affects younger people. A new standard must be found. “He has to keep an eye on the incidence, but also the burden on hospitals. That must be agreed nationally between the federal states’, demanded Landsberg. “We have to prevent the restaurants in one country from closing again because the incidence is above 100 and in another country it happens at 50 or only 150.”

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 49.1 percent of people in Germany were fully vaccinated on Saturday. 60.8 percent of the population received at least one vaccine dose.