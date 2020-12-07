Chancellery Minister Braun expects vaccinations to start early 2021 | Free press

It should start quickly: the European Medicines Agency wants to decide on the approval of the vaccine by Biontech and Pfizer before December 29. After that, the first vaccinations can go very quickly.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) does not assume the vaccine against Corona will be administered in Germany this year.

“I expect it to start very early in the first few days early next year,” Braun said Sunday night in the “Bild” talk “The right questions.”

After several manufacturers filed for approval of their vaccine in the EU in early December, the federal and state governments in Germany were preparing for a possible start of the first vaccinations before the turn of the year. However, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) spoke on Saturday about a vaccination start scheduled for early January.

The European Medicines Agency Ema wants to decide on the vaccine from the Biontech company from Mainz and the American company Pfizer by December 29, and that of the American company Moderna by January 12. Britain is speeding ahead, starting this week inoculating Biontech serum BNT162b2 in 50 hospitals of the NHS national health service.